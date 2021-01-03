BIG WIN: Southern Downs teen takes double gold at NYE Rodeo

FIRST PLACE: Scott Wells took first place in two events at the Warwick NYE Rodeo. Picture: file

FIRST PLACE: Scott Wells took first place in two events at the Warwick NYE Rodeo. Picture: file

RODEO: The Warwick New Year's Eve Rodeo not only saw Scott Wells cement his place as one of the region's most promising talents, but also helped keep a family tradition alive.

The Goondiwindi 18-year-old took out both the novice saddle ride and junior bull ride drafts at Thursday's event, with winning scores of 64 and 75 respectively.

Wells finished only a few points ahead of close family friends Sam and Warwick Southern in both events, with proud mum Sarah Wells saying the group had trained together for years with Scott's twin brother Thomas.

"Scott has been competing since he was about 10 years old, then moved onto steers and bulls and is making his way in the saddle-bronc ride at the moment," Sarah said.

"They're all really close friends and have been travelling together to as many rodeos as they can, until Covid hit at least.

"Their father, Paul Southern, was a saddle-bronc rider, and has played a big role in helping all the boys get prepared and practice for rodeo.

"There's no competitiveness getting in the way between the four of them - they enjoy it as much if the other wins or beats them, they're always happy to see one another succeed."

Scott's success has already seen him line up a spot in another two rodeos in Tamworth later this month.

Bernie Cubis, Sarah Wells, and Kelly Cubis were hardworking volunteers behind the bar at the Warwick NYE Rodeo.

The NYE Rodeo was more than a sporting outing for the Wells family, with Sarah revealing how volunteering behind the bar on the night helped keep their longstanding family tradition alive.

"Our yearly family holiday is going to the Warwick Gold Cup Campdraft and Rodeo, and I think this would have been our sixth year if it hadn't been cancelled," she said.

"We come back every year, and you always see people from Western Australia, Victoria, NSW, even the NT, that you wouldn't see very often otherwise, but you do get to catch up at rodeo time.

"This was the first year we did the NYE Rodeo instead, and we really enjoyed it. We definitely missed the Gold Cup a lot, so it was great to keep that going."

