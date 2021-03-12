Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A Biggenden women has died in hospital this morning following a horror crash at Brooweena. File Photo.
A Biggenden women has died in hospital this morning following a horror crash at Brooweena. File Photo.
Breaking

Biggenden driver dies after plunging 10 metres from bridge

Holly Cormack
11th Mar 2021 2:30 PM | Updated: 12th Mar 2021 4:17 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Biggenden women has died following a truck-car crash at Brooweena, sending her vehicle plunging 10 metres off a bridge.

According to a QPS spokeswoman, initial investigations suggest a logging truck and sedan collided head on along Maryborough Biggenden Road in Brooweena, causing the sedan to fall and flip off the Brooweena Bridge.

The driver and sole occupant of the sedan, a 40-year-old Biggenden woman, had to be freed from the vehicle by QFES personnel and flown to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a critical condition.

The driver and sole occupant of the sedan, a 40-year-old Biggenden woman, died early this morning as a result of her injuries.

The driver of the truck, a 40-year-old Tin Can Bay man, sustained minor injuries as a result of the crash.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

Anyone with further information about the incident is urged to contact police.

biggenden fatal north burnett crash 2021
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Councils can now hike rates multiple times a year

        Premium Content Councils can now hike rates multiple times a year

        Politics Qld councils will be given the power to make multiple changes to their rates and charges in the 2021-22 financial year as part of a pandemic recovery program.

        Virus warning issued for 50 Qld suburbs

        Virus warning issued for 50 Qld suburbs

        Health Covid-19 detected in four QLD wastewater plants covering 50 suburbs

        ‘Death warrant’: Travel CEO slams cheap airfare deal

        Premium Content ‘Death warrant’: Travel CEO slams cheap airfare deal

        Business Bus boss slams cheap airfare deal, tourism industry has doubts

        SDRC throws support behind rideshare app proposal

        Premium Content SDRC throws support behind rideshare app proposal

        News Why Warwick and Stanthorpe councillors believe the proposal could prove the key to...