Biggest Morning Tea raising funds for cancer

AUSTRALIA'S Biggest Morning tea has been held this morning at the Warwick Senior Citizens Centre.

The annual event hosted by Warwick's Cancer Council branch is a major fundraiser for the organisation.

Warwick branch president Jan Byrne said the event always welcomed a great turnout.

"We have many senior citizens here this morning as well as well as community members who have come along with Blue Care and the Lifestyle and Learning Centre,” she said.

"The whole event has been put together by branch members who are all volunteers and we've even had some help on the barbecue from some of the people who have come along and they're having a ball.

"We've had a great response to our raffles and draws and we're hoping to raise as much as last year when we won an aware for being the biggest fundraiser in the region.”

Mrs Byrne said Warwick's Cancer Council Branch was always looking for more members.

"We'd love to see younger men and women come and join us,” she said.

"All the money we raise goes straight to the Cancer Council for distribution to cancer research or to our lodge in Toowoomba.

"It goes anywhere that will help someone going through cancer.”