Bike riders return to the mountains

BACK ON TRACK: The Queensland Government’s announcement to reopen national parks has put Southern Downs Mountain Bike Club members back on their bikes.

M OUNTAIN BIKING: The first relaxation of coronavirus restrictions has allowed avid bike riders to return to the mountains, with the reopening of national parks last weekend.

The announcement was one members of the Southern Downs Mountain Bike Club have been waiting to hear, after the trails closed at the end of March.

“I’m not sure of the exact numbers but I’ve had a lot of reports that there were a lot of people out riding,” club president Michael Foresto said.

“There still aren’t any group rides and people aren’t allowed to congregate.”

Despite the closure of the Mt Marlay track, riders have been keeping fit according to Foresto, who has seen a rise in the number of people taking up the sport.

“A lot of (our members) have been road riding, which is great but there is something nice about going through the bush on a mountain bike,” he said.

“It’s very calming, peaceful and enjoyable.

“All the reports lately have been that bike sales are going up, which is great.”

Now hoping to turn casual riders into club members, the reopening of the national park track is one the club are going to capitalise on, according to Foresto.

“Biking gives you an added kind of exercise – the cardio and the core building with biking is beneficial,” he said.

“Anyone can use the track and they’re graded for skill level.

“As long as you are aware of what your skill set is and you start there, there shouldn’t be any issues.”

As restrictions continue to be eased, the club will look at resuming their social rides, after their announcement not to host formal competitions this year.

“We just want to get back to the basics,” he said.

“You can’t afford to be doing competitions all the time, so we just want to bring it back to plain and simple.

“As long as everyone’s smart and sticks to the guidelines, we should be able to go back to our social group rides sooner rather than later.”