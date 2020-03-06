Bike weekend of bike action at Morgan Park

READY TO GO: Motorcyclists gear up for first race weekend of the season (Image: Motorsport Pics).

MOTORSPORTS: The Motorcycle Sportsmen of Queensland will return to Morgan Park for the start of the 2020 Pirelli Southern Downs Road Race series and Queensland Road Race Championship this weekend.

The first of five races to be held at the popular track, racer and club organiser Brian Wood said the weekend was one for seasoned racers and those with limited experience.

“We have a practice day today so that racers can get a feel for the track,” Wood said.

“Then, there’s qualifying for all classes on Saturday morning followed by races throughout the day and from 9am on Sunday.”

With riders competing across 14 classes, Wood said the variety of bikes on offer kept races interesting.

“We have almost 200 entries this year across those 14 classes,” he said.

“There’s everything from the 1000ccc superbikes through to those who race the side cars.

“Knowing all of the riders, they’ll all wanting to start their 2020 campaign off strongly, so it’s bound to be competitive racing.”

While the action will heat up on the track, spectators are encouraged to head to Morgan Park and interact with drivers in the pits.

“Entry to Morgan Park is free, so we’d love to get a lot of people out to the track to watch,” he said.

“There’s open access to the paddock area and the drivers are always happy to chat about their bikes.

“If people haven’t experienced motorcycle racing before or if they’re an avid fan, we have fast exciting racing for spectators.”