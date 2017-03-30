Birthday bash for Leslie Park markets

GREAT JOURNEY: Uber Markets organiser Christie Russell describes the journey of establishing and growing the bustling market over the past couple of years as fun and challenging.

ROLL up to Leslie Park on April 8 for a special birthday celebration.

Held on the second Saturday of every month, the Warwick Uber Markets are back in April and celebrating their second anniversary.

Organiser Christie Russell said she was thrilled to see the community support for the event grow over the months.

"When I started out I was hoping it would grow like it has,” Christie said.

"We had about 40 stalls to begin with and we have continued to get between 40 and 60 stalls every month, but the community support has really grown.

"I'm really pleased to see the success it's has had and the support from the community - it's been great.”

With a great number of stalls, Christie said there was a great variety of producers and vendors for visitors to the markets to choose from.

There are regular stallholders as well as a few surprise visitors to the markets each month.

"We've had quite a few different stallholders come through over the time we've had,” Christie said.

"Quite a few are just travelling through so they're just a one off but it's good, it means the word's getting out.

"We've got a fair few regulars, and last year we had our permanent book store guy and couple of months later we got another permanent book store which was great.

"The stallholders tell others about Uber when they go to other markets which is really great for attracting a bit of extra business.”

With the anniversary just around the corner, Christie said she was planning on doing something special to mark the celebrations.

"I've been thinking about getting a big cake and I'll probably book some more entertainment and music,” she said.

"I've loved running it because I feel it's made me more a part of the community and like I'm doing something good for the town.

"Every couple of months I'll have someone saying how well I've done and how nice it is for the Warwick community, and that's really nice.”

For any inquiries about the Uber Markets, phone Christie on 0457600082.