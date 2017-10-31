Birthday bash marks milestone for WIRAC

Come along to have a whole lot of fun on the Quirky Angel inflatables plus lots more at the WIRAC 3rd birthday celebrations.

Come along to have a whole lot of fun on the Quirky Angel inflatables plus lots more at the WIRAC 3rd birthday celebrations. Contributed

THREE big days of family fun will ring in WIRAC's third birthday this November.

Manager David Jordan said families and kids around Warwick were encouraged to come along and partake and the myriad activities planned for the first weekend of the month.

"On the Friday night we'll have the music pumping in the pool and arena areas for the family festival,” Mr Jordan said.

"We've also tied the Big Q regional basketball games into the celebrations that night and they'll have three games.

"We'll also be cutting a birthday cake that night.”

Mr Jordan said there would be some fun family movies scheduled over the three days on the big screen in the arena, as well as a free screening of That Sugar Film on the Friday from 12-2pm.

"We'll have three awesome inflatables from Quirky Angel inflatables set up in the arena for all three days,” he said.

"It's just $5 entry for the inflatables and last time they were here it was $18 so it's a great price.

"We want to make it as affordable as possible for families to come along and enjoy the celebrations.

"They can even come down with a barbecue and picnic lunch and find a spot on the lawn, particularly to watch the fire and emergency service swift water rescue demonstration on Saturday.

"We do want to encourage families to use the facilities.”

Entry to the family festival on Friday is $8 a person. Inflatable entry is just $5.

The centre is open from 5.30am-8pm Monday to Friday, 7am-6pm on Saturday and 11am-6pm on Sunday. For more information, go to wirac.com.au or phone 46617955 and keep up to date at the WIRAC Facebook.

Friday

4-8pm: Family Twilight Festival - food vans, music, twilight swimming

6-8pm: Family movie night

All day: Quirky Angel Inflatables

Saturday

7-9.30am: Free bootcamp and classes

10am-noon: Free personal training sessions

Swift water rescue demonstration

9am-noon: Quirky Angel Inflatables

Noon-2pm: Family Movie Screening

2-5pm: Quirky Angel Inflatables

3-9pm: Regional basketball games

Sunday

11am-6pm: Free pool entry

Noon-3pm: Pool inflatables

Noon-3pm: Quirky Angel inflatables

1-3pm: Family move screening