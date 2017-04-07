Birthday market fun for Easter

BRIGHT AND BEAMING: Stephanie Connell looking colourful at Warwick Uber Markets, which turn two tomorrow.

HEAD along to Leslie Park tomorrow for an Easter egg hunt and plenty of family fun to help the Uber Markets celebrate two years in the Rose City.

Organiser Christie Russell said she was thrilled to see the community support for the event grow over the months.

"When I started out I was hoping it would grow like it has,” Ms Russell said.

"We had about 40 stalls to begin with and we have continued to get between 40 and 60 stalls every month, but the community support has really grown.

"I've loved running it because I feel it's made me more a part of the community and like I'm doing something good for the town.”

"I'm really pleased to see the success it's has had and the support from the community - it's been great.”

With a healthy number of stalls, there was a great variety of producers and vendors for visitors to the markets to choose from.

Held on the second Saturday of every month, the April Uber Markets will kick off from 10am tomorrow until 2pm.

Join in on Easter egg hunts throughout the day, face painting and play on the jumping castle.

For more information, phone Christie on 0457600082 or find Warwick Uber Markets on Facebook.