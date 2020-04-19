Isolation birthdays are just as important

BIRTHDAYS DON’T HAVE TO BE LONELY: Isolation doesn’t mean you have to cancel your birthday, why not adapt it to make the most of the current restrictions.

BIRTHDAYS DON’T HAVE TO BE LONELY: Isolation doesn’t mean you have to cancel your birthday, why not adapt it to make the most of the current restrictions.

BIRTHDAYS are typically an excuse to come together and celebrate a milestone occasion, no matter how big or small.

While in-person social gatherings have been strongly discouraged due to coronavirus concerns, it doesn't mean birthday celebrations have to be completely forgotten.

Virtual hangouts through platforms like Zoom and Houseparty have made connecting with large groups of friends easier than ever before.

And if large celebrations aren't your style, there are plenty of ways to break out the celebrations in isolation with a housemate or even by yourself.

Here are our top five ways to celebrate a birthday in isolation:

Throw a themed dinner party

We're a long way from the Amalfi Coast, but if Italian is your favourite cuisine, why not turn your birthday dinner into an Italian delight.

Or maybe a Mexican fiesta is more suited to your style.

Whatever cuisine you choose, why not pair it with outfits and decorations to match, making it a birthday dinner you'll never forget.

Encourage your friends and family to join in on the fun by adding the party to a virtual hangout.

With less dishes to wash and the ability to 'leave' whenever you're ready, it's bound to be a birthday for the ages.

Host a games night

If a dinner party seems like too much effort why not bring it down a notch and host a virtual games night.

Pictionary or trivia are just as easy online as they are in person, and divided up into your respective houses, everyone is bound to let their competitive streak out.

It's simple, choose your topics based on common areas of interest (news, sports, entertainment, history - the list goes on), pick a round, and you're off and playing.

P amper night in

Who said celebrating your birthday had to be lavish and over the top.

A relaxing, isolation pamper night might be exactly what you need to de-stress and detox from the current conversations about coronavirus.

From self-manicures and pedicures to face masks, it's easy to light a candle, play some relaxing music, and just relax.

Wine and paint night

Let your inner creative out with a wine and paint night to celebrate your milestone birthday.

Supplies are easy to purchase, and the results may surprise you.

Invite your friends and family to release their inner artist by adding it to a virtual hangout.

Best of all, no one can judge your masterpiece because it's your birthday.

Have a movie night

Classic and simple and can be done alone or with friends.

An old-fashioned movie night is a relaxing way to celebrate your birthday.

Pull out some of the classics, don your best pyjamas and settle in - it's just that simple.