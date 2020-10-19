BIRTHING CREATIVITY: Genesis behind new Warwick business

INSPIRATION: Tegan Wicks (right) was inspired by her husband and newborn son Angus to launch the business, TailorMadeByTegan.

FOR most mums, there’s rarely enough time or sleep in maternity leave for any creative pursuits, but for this Warwick woman, the time away from work helped birth not one, but two loves.

Inspired by the downtime after the arrival of her son Angus, Tegan Wicks has launched TailorMadeByTegan — a handmade soap and candle company offering over 70 different scents.

According to the new mum, despite initial nerves, the side business was just what the doctor ordered.

“It was good to do something for myself,” Miss Wicks said.

“My partner also runs his own business so we always wanted to own and do something we love.

“As he says if it makes you happy there’s no harm in sharing it with everyone else.”

Miss Wicks had also been fortunate to capitalise on a burgeoning interest in handmade soap, thanks to the pandemic.

“I find that you can go to the supermarket but there’s only certain fragrances. To be able to pick one in a selection of over 70 is a big bonus,” she said.

“It can be very personalised to what the customer wants.”

For the avid soap and candle lover, it was also a chance to provide quality products at affordable prices.

“I just love anything that smells good and obsessed with candles myself,” Miss Wicks said.

“But when I go to purchase them myself, I sometimes go ‘oh so that’s so expensive’ when I know I can do it for less.”

To check out Miss Wicks’ range, head to her online store.

