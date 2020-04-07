Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
George Pell
George Pell
Crime

Bishop says Pell ruling ends 'uncertainty'

by Megan Neil
7th Apr 2020 12:10 PM

A Victorian bishop says he hopes the High Court decision to overturn Cardinal George Pell's child sexual abuse convictions will mark the end of a distressing process.

Bishop of Ballarat Paul Bird said the case had divided opinions in legal circles and the general community, and particularly in his diocese because of Cardinal Pell's early connections there.

"Now that the highest court in the land has given a judgement, I hope this will bring some sense of resolution to all those affected by the proceedings," Bishop Bird said on Tuesday.

Originally published as Bishop says Pell ruling ends 'uncertainty'

More Stories

Show More
crime editors picks george pell sex abuse

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coronavirus closures cost Southern Downs jobs, livelihoods

        premium_icon Coronavirus closures cost Southern Downs jobs, livelihoods

        News “I DON’T think we’re going to get through this.” Father-of-seven devastated by losses.

        YOUR VOTE: Warwick’s best childcare

        premium_icon YOUR VOTE: Warwick’s best childcare

        News WHO do you want to thank for their hard work and dedication in caring for your...

        Rising unemployment sparks concerns for animal abandonment

        premium_icon Rising unemployment sparks concerns for animal abandonment

        News SOUTHERN Downs Ark pleas for help as they struggle to feed hundreds of hungry...

        Residents take to driveways for Anzac Day

        premium_icon Residents take to driveways for Anzac Day

        News Here’s how the Southern Downs is getting creative in its tributes to our heroes...