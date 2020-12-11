Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A bizarre $79 million find inside an excavator, imported into Australia from the UK, has sparked dramatic searches across Sydney’s western suburbs.
A bizarre $79 million find inside an excavator, imported into Australia from the UK, has sparked dramatic searches across Sydney’s western suburbs.
Crime

Bizarre $79 million find in excavator

by Erin Lyons
11th Dec 2020 8:16 AM

Five men have been arrested after 448kg of MDMA was found concealed inside an excavator imported into Australia from the UK.

Australian Federal Police searched several homes across Sydney's west on Wednesday, including across Blacktown, Mortlake, Homebush and Greystanes, seizing $1.2 million in cash.

The MDMA found in the excavator. Picture: AFP
The MDMA found in the excavator. Picture: AFP

Two men were arrested, while another three were apprehended in London.

The haul has an estimated street value of $79 million.

Police and border force officials will address the media later on Friday.

More to come

Originally published as Bizarre $79 million find in excavator

Five men have been arrested. Picture: AFP
Five men have been arrested. Picture: AFP
crime drugs police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Warwick Magistrates Court appearances for today

        Premium Content Warwick Magistrates Court appearances for today

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Warwick Magistrates Court on Friday.

        • 11th Dec 2020 7:00 AM
        $2.5K DAMAGES: Warwick man trashes house in drunk rage

        Premium Content $2.5K DAMAGES: Warwick man trashes house in drunk rage

        News The 21yo hurled a toaster through a wall, ripped a light from the ceiling and more...

        Phone fine blitz helps raise $600m

        Premium Content Phone fine blitz helps raise $600m

        News Hidden cameras catching motorists on mobile phones

        Big spenders: Qld pollies splash $5.4m in 91 days

        Premium Content Big spenders: Qld pollies splash $5.4m in 91 days

        Politics Taxpayers have been billed millions for flights, cars and office expenses by...