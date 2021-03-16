Bizarre change to ‘depraved’ Friends pic

Friends vs Seinfeld: which one was better?

A newspaper in Turkey closely linked to President Erdogan has blurred out the bare arms of Friends' stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow in a cast photo, as the series is set to start streaming in the country.

The publication said it threatened to infect Turks with homosexuality, incest and child abuse when it launches in the country on Netflix.

The newspaper blurred out the bare arms of the female stars.



The Turkish branch of Netflix announced that it would be adding the world-famous series to its streaming catalogue from April 1.

The sit-com, which ran for 10 series from 1994 and 2004, is one of the most popular TV shows of all time, following the lives of Rachel, Chandler, Ross, Monica, Phoebe and Joey in New York.

But the news outlet called Yeniakit has come out in protest against the airing the Turkish version.

In an article called "Netflix hopes to target our young people with the depraved TV show Friends", the news outlet used a picture from the popular show.

But it then blurred out the bare arms of the three female stars.

The article claims that the show will inject the young men and women of Turkey with ideas of "homosexuality, incest, infidelity, sexual scenes, drugs and child abuse".

The article goes on to claim that Netflix is part of a co-ordinated attempt to degenerate Muslim society by legitimatizing "immoral behaviour".

Hundreds of social media followers responded, with one saying: "Don't watch it if you don't like it".

Another said: "Friend's has nothing to do with immorality."

