The damage to a van after an owl flew into the open driver’s window, causing the motorist to swerve and crash.
News

Bizarre reason for horror crash

by Anthony Piovesan
13th Dec 2020 12:10 PM

An owl has flown from the scene after swooping into a driver's open window, colliding with the head of the motorist and causing a car accident in the Lake Macquarie district on Saturday night.

The delivery driver was travelling west on John Street at Belmont North when the low flying owl struck the 21-year-old in the head about 10.30pm.

The owl which caused a car crash in North Belmont perched on the dashboard of the van it flew into, before flying away. Picture: Lake Macquarie Police
The sudden impact caused the Birmingham Gardens man to swerve and smash into a parked car.

The driver of the van jumped out of the vehicle where passers-by had already gathered and snapped photographs of the owl perched on the dashboard.

"Thankfully there was photographic evidence otherwise we never would have believed the story," officers said in a quirky statement on the Lake Macquarie Police District Facebook page.

The man did not sustain any injuries.

The owl flew away before police arrived at the scene.

The parked car was badly damaged after the driver suddenly swerved when the owl hit him in the head. Picture: Lake Macquarie Police
Originally published as Bizarre reason for horror crash

