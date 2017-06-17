Black dog bites after job battle

HARD TIMES: Warwick man Allan Hobbs says he's struggled to find steady work since he was forced to close his business.

AFTER falling on hard times, one Warwick man wants to share his own story of battling depression with the hope of helping others.

For four years, until 2003, Warwick local Allan Hobbs owned a successful landscaping supply yard on the Warwick-Killarney Rd.

But after a legal battle that forced him to close his business, the 63-year-old said he fell into a deep depression and had been hard pressed to find stable employment.

"I'd had a good little business until then, but after I shut down I had to sell most of my equipment,” Mr Hobbs said.

"I lost about $600,000 all up because I had to sell the house as well.

"Then I bought a very old tub grinder and went to do mulch at the dump for about 18 months but then that was a big flop too.

"I never should have tried it - I was no good going through my first bout of depression and it just made things worse.”

For about 12 months after his mulching business folded, Mr Hobbs said he spent "more time in (his) bedroom than anywhere else.”

By 2005, Mr Hobbs had found a steady position with RoadTek, a job he held for seven years.

"In 2012, a lot of redundancies came through and I just happened to get one of them,” he said.

"I've only had about 10 weeks' work since then with a couple of contracts in roller operating and truck driving.

"I can't get any government benefits because of how much my wife earns but I have to help her out somehow so I've been eating into my super for five years.”

Mr Hobbs said though there were laws barring employers from discriminating based on age, it was still a reality for many older workers.

"It's supposed to be illegal but it still happens - I know plenty of blokes around my age who have had a hard time finding work,” he said.

"I have put in for other jobs but I've just done no good in getting any of them, and even going to do the interviews stresses you right out.

"I'm very worried - it just doesn't look like I'm going to be getting work and if get a job I'll have to work until I'm 70 at least to make up for everything.”

Despite the hardship, Mr Hobbs said he was not alone.

He said he wanted to urge others to speak up and find help.

"It's been a battle, we're just scraping by financially at the moment,” Mr Hobbs said.

"I went to my doctor and he told me I had major depression and that was a hard thing to tell my family at the time but they have been a huge support through it all.

"I'm better at talking about it now from learning to live with it, but it buggers your quality of life - it's something that never leaves you completely.

"I definitely want to shine a light on how people my age are battling the job market in Warwick and how depression can affect people in our community.”

If this article has raised any concern for you or someone you, phone BeyondBlue on 1300224636 or LifeLine on 131114.