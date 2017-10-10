Blackouts a serious reality this summer

With temperatures set to soar, Queensland's energy will be tested.

With temperatures set to soar, Queensland's energy will be tested. File

THE last thing you need on a stinking hot day, when you've drained enough sweat to fill a small pool and the beers are hotter than Vance Joy's latest album, is for the power to blow.

According to Maranoa MP David Littleproud, it is predicted homes across Queensland will experience these outages

Earlier today it was revealed under the Summer Preparedness Plan, drawn up by the Queensland Labor Government's Energy Security Taskforce, ongoing blackouts are predicated.

Mr Littleproud said this wasn't satisfactory for residents in 2017.

"It's a plan to limit supply, intrude into Queenslanders' homes to switch off their appliances without warning and demand families and businesses turn their air-conditioned to 26 degrees - it's mind boggling in this day-and-age,” Mr Littleproud said.

"Last year, almost a year to the day on October 12, Labor released its 'Credible Pathways to a 50% Renewable Energy Target for Queensland - Draft Report' which included an option to close one of Queensland's coal-fired power stations.

"This State Government is driving Queensland into the dark ages and would rather close a coal-fired power station and go into your home unannounced to turn off your appliances rather than addressing the real issues.”

Maranoa MP David Littleproud and Queensland Senator Matt Canavan talk energy security outside Kogan Creek Power Station on Wednesday morning. Matthew Newton

Mr Littleproud said CS Energy's Kogan Creek Power Station was an ideal solution to the energy crisis facing Queensland.

"I visited the state-owned Kogan Creek Power Station and it has the ability to expand operations. There's a coal mine already operating, with coal deposits to last hundreds-of-years, so it makes sense to expand this operation to address the energy price crisis and grow Surat Basin jobs in the process,” he said.

"Power bill fright means we already have seniors and our community's most vulnerable hesitating at turning on a heater during winter and now that we're facing a record-breaking summer, electricity is fast turning into a luxury.

"How can Labor in good conscience milk $1.5 billion from state-owned generators - like Kogan Creek Power Station - but let seniors and families doing it tough baulk at turning on their power because they're frightened of the next power bill? It's absolutely disgusting and it has to stop.

"The State Government's 2017-18 Budget forecasted a $1.5 billion windfall over the forward estimates from the state-owned generators - that's a 110% increase on the dividend contained in the 2015-16 Budget.

"There are some exciting proposed renewable energy projects in Maranoa but I also believe coal remains a vital part of our baseload system because we can't replace our baseload with something intermittent and very costly.”