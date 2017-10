Sophie Lester Full Profile Login to follow

DRY weather has spelled trouble for a rural property owner in Millmerran. A fire reportedly sparked on a crop header this afternoon at about 2.20, with dry material in the farm machine catching alight. Three urban crews remain on scene attempting to fight the blaze on the property at Millmerran and Owens Scrub Rd. A QFES spokeswoman said the farmer had used a grader to cut a fire break in an attempt to prevent further damage to his crops.