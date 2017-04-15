24°
News

Blitz to keep Southern Downs roads safe over Easter

Jonno Colfs
| 15th Apr 2017 1:40 PM
Police blitz over Easter long weekend.
Police blitz over Easter long weekend. Trevor Veale

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

SOUTHERN Downs police have been out in force over the first two days of the Easter long weekend, in an attempt to keep travelling Queenslanders safe.

Yangan Police Senior Constable Nathan Burnett is behind a major police operation at Gladfield on the Cunningham Hwy north east of Warwick.

"We'll been running an intensive road safety campaign at Gladfield all weekend,” he said.

"Today we've conducted about 300 random breath tests and around double that yesterday.

" We've caught a number of unlicensed and we also caught one driver travelling at 141kmh in a 100kmh zone.”

Snr Const Burnett said the blitz so far had been positive.

"So far, so good,” he said.

"Apart from the few we've caught already, everyone has been behaving well.

"The main thing is that we haven't had any major crashes and that's what this is all about, people reaching their destinations safely.

"The traffic along the Cunningham Hwy coming from Brisbane has been very busy and we commend the patience of drivers making the trip through our region.”

In other news, a woman is expected to be charged with drink driving after crashing a car into a Gold Coast seafood business and narrowly missing customers on day 2 of the Easter Break phase for the Queensland Police Service's Road Safety Campaign.

When police arrived at the premises on Rio Vista Boulevard at Broadbeach Waters yesterday the 50-year-old female driver from Runaway Bay was sitting outside the crash scene consuming a tray of hot chips.

After allegedly returning a roadside breath test reading of 0.277% she was conveyed to Gold Coast University Hospital for further blood analysis. The woman is also expected to be charged with unlicensed driving and is assisting police with their inquiries.

Up to date East long weekend stats from Queensland Police.
Up to date East long weekend stats from Queensland Police. Contributed

Police conducted more than 12,300 RBTs (random breath tests) on Good Friday with 56 drivers charged with drink driving.

Almost 1,400 speeding motorists will be issued with infringement notices including the following high-range speeding offences:

  • 173km/h in a 110km/h zone on the Bruce Highway at Mons;
  • 156km/h in a 100km/h zone on the Bruce Highway at Torbanlea;
  • 128km/h in an 80km/h zone on the Cunningham Highway at Tarome;
  • 162km/h in a 100km/h zone on the Pacific Motorway at Carrara;
  • 103km/h in a 60km/h zone on Finucane Road at Capalaba.

The Festive Break phase of the Christmas Road Safety Campaign will continue until 11.59pm on Easter Monday.

Warwick Daily News
'The faster you go, the harder you hit'

'The faster you go, the harder you hit'

Eight in 10 fatalities on Southern Downs roads occur in high-speed zones

What's open this weekend in Warwick?

Open generic sign Photo Contributed

Check this list to find out before jumping in the car

Investigation reveals every Warwick blackspot

Our new interactive tool reveals every blackspot in the region.

Upgrade planned for deadly New England Hwy blackspot

Ambulance makes second trip to Gap Creek Farm in two days

Gap Creek co-owner Ben Window wants motocross riders of all ages, sizes and skill levels to take care on the tracks.

The man has been transported to hospital suffering abdominal pain.

Local Partners

Double demerit points rule you need to know for Easter

QUEENSLAND Police have revealed what is happening with the double demerit points rule over the Easter break, and it's not what you might expect.

Decades of opera beauty

PERFECT SETTING: David Hobson and Jacqueline Porter performing at Opera in the Vineyards.

Vineyard to host 25th opera

What's open this weekend in Warwick?

Open generic sign Photo Contributed

Check this list to find out before jumping in the car

Bluesfest Day 2: From Jason Momoa to Mary J Blige

Hollywood star Jason Momoa was happy to interacts with fans backstage at Bluesfest 2017.

Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon gave the festival a Hollywood touch

Easter Fair brings fun for all

The Warwick Artists Group and Potters are hosting a day of family fun tomorrow at the Easter Fair on the Green.

Have some fun at the Easter Fair on the Green

TV show's frequent sex scenes are causing an upset

THERE’S been a massive outcry in the United Kingdom over a new period drama on the BBC featuring frequent violence and graphic sex scenes — including a gay orgy

First glimpse of the new Star Wars movie: The Last Jedi

Adam Driver at his menacing best as Kylo Ren in the new Star Wars trailer.

Fans have been given the first glimpse of the next Star Wars movie

Russell Morris gives back on Anzac tribute album

Russell Morris has penned a song for the Anzac tribute album Remembrance for Sony Music.

SINGER among music icons who contributed to Remembrance.

Tom’s trading pirates for dragons

Tom Hopper in a scene from the TV series Black Sails.

BLACK Sails star talks Game of Thrones ahead of Supanova.

Bluesfest Day 2: From Jason Momoa to Mary J Blige

Hollywood star Jason Momoa was happy to interacts with fans backstage at Bluesfest 2017.

Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon gave the festival a Hollywood touch

Erin Molan fires back about her $100k engagement ring

Channel 9 Footy Show presenter Erin Molan shows off her engagement ring.

Erin Molan has opened up about her head-turning engagement ring

Kidman is red hot, once again

Nicole Kidman in Big Little Lies.

Cannes roles out the red carpet for Nicole Kidman.

Swan Creek - Lifestyle with Income

Lot 7 Don Bartley Road, Swan Creek 4370

Rural 3 2 8 $575000

On offer is a custom designed open plan home with large bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, wrapped by verandahs on two sides, built to catch the breeze and take advantage...

6 Bedroom Brick Home Large 3987m2 Block

7 Fariwill Drive, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 6 2 3 $420,000

This 6 bedroom brick and tile home set on a large 3987m2 block with swimming pool and double lockup garage plus a shed for the motorhome or caravan. 4 built-in...

Enjoy All The Spoils! Motivated Vendor

13 Willow Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 4 $535,000

Situated in "Meadowbank Estate" this property is the epitome of style and sophistication with the family clearly in mind. Exceptionally built Bradfield Building...

Family Matters

21 Newby Street, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 4 2 10 $ 420,000

Ranch Style home on 2 ac fenced into paddocks has been set up throughout the home and grounds with conversation nooks to cater for the needs of extended family...

20 Acre Rural Lifestyle Block Close to CBD

L682 Gilchrist Road, Rosehill 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $250,000

This sought after 20 acre rural lifestyle building block situated on an elevated position with a great outlook. Only 5 mins north west from the CBD, close to golf...

A Rare Gem &quot;Stonewood Crescent&quot;

9 Stonewood Crescent, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 4 $599,000

Perfectly presented, this magnificent family home unfolds over one amazing level. Situated in the prestigious Stonewood Park Estate close to the CBD, schools and...

Stylish Spacious 4 Bedroom Brick Home

18 Baguley Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $309,000

This stylish well maintained 4 bedroom brick home situated at 18 Baguley Street Warwick with a north facing aspect. Features 4 built-in bedrooms master with...

Charming Home - Reduced

26 Marshall Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 2 $239,000

Two large bedrooms with builtin robes * open plan living, convenient eat in kitchen, electrical appliances * reverse cycle air conditioner positioned to flow...

Ready For The Family To Move In

14 Himyar Drive, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 6 $385,000

Located in a quiet street this spacious home has heaps of features including large kitchen with plenty of storage space which opens to a huge family room. Separate...

AUCTION

193 Bracker Road, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 3 1 3 AUCTION

On Site 193 Bracker Rd 11am 29th April 2017 - 6.22 acres -Town Water -Bitumen Rd - Close to Amenities - Renovated 3 Bedrooms home - New bathroom - New Laundry...

The days of waiting for Harmony are over

ON SITE: Sunshine Coast builders get the first inspection of their blocks at the new Harmony Display World at Palmview.

A giant leap forward for Queensland's new display home village

Big boost for Bulcock St

THE RIGHT MIX: Boost Caloundra franchisee Sid Solmaz Len Greedy and Alan Gray of Ray White Commercial Caloundra on site at the new juice bar in Bulcock St.

Healthy choices as Sunshine Coast gets new fresh juice bar

The Point shapes up

The Point retail complex at Buddina is on track for the first customers to come through the doors in July 2017.

New retail hub at centre of Sunshine Coast creates a buzz

Set your bearing for true north

Sublime northerly views for unique Sunshine Coast pavilion property

MILLIONAIRES ROW: Is this Toowoomba's biggest house?

STUNNING PROPERTY: The home in lot five at Kara View Court is framed with Table Top Mountain as a backdrop.

When entering Kara View Crt, it's hard to ignore the stunning home

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!