Blitz to keep Southern Downs roads safe over Easter

SOUTHERN Downs police have been out in force over the first two days of the Easter long weekend, in an attempt to keep travelling Queenslanders safe.

Yangan Police Senior Constable Nathan Burnett is behind a major police operation at Gladfield on the Cunningham Hwy north east of Warwick.

"We'll been running an intensive road safety campaign at Gladfield all weekend,” he said.

"Today we've conducted about 300 random breath tests and around double that yesterday.

" We've caught a number of unlicensed and we also caught one driver travelling at 141kmh in a 100kmh zone.”

Snr Const Burnett said the blitz so far had been positive.

"So far, so good,” he said.

"Apart from the few we've caught already, everyone has been behaving well.

"The main thing is that we haven't had any major crashes and that's what this is all about, people reaching their destinations safely.

"The traffic along the Cunningham Hwy coming from Brisbane has been very busy and we commend the patience of drivers making the trip through our region.”

In other news, a woman is expected to be charged with drink driving after crashing a car into a Gold Coast seafood business and narrowly missing customers on day 2 of the Easter Break phase for the Queensland Police Service's Road Safety Campaign.

When police arrived at the premises on Rio Vista Boulevard at Broadbeach Waters yesterday the 50-year-old female driver from Runaway Bay was sitting outside the crash scene consuming a tray of hot chips.

After allegedly returning a roadside breath test reading of 0.277% she was conveyed to Gold Coast University Hospital for further blood analysis. The woman is also expected to be charged with unlicensed driving and is assisting police with their inquiries.

Up to date East long weekend stats from Queensland Police. Contributed

Police conducted more than 12,300 RBTs (random breath tests) on Good Friday with 56 drivers charged with drink driving.

Almost 1,400 speeding motorists will be issued with infringement notices including the following high-range speeding offences:

173km/h in a 110km/h zone on the Bruce Highway at Mons;

156km/h in a 100km/h zone on the Bruce Highway at Torbanlea;

128km/h in an 80km/h zone on the Cunningham Highway at Tarome;

162km/h in a 100km/h zone on the Pacific Motorway at Carrara;

103km/h in a 60km/h zone on Finucane Road at Capalaba.

The Festive Break phase of the Christmas Road Safety Campaign will continue until 11.59pm on Easter Monday.