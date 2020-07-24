BLOCKBUSTER WEEKEND: Warwick’s sporting guide

BURNING RUBBER: The Warwick Dragway two-day meet will be just one of the sporting events heading up this weekend’s calendar. Picture: contributed

WARWICK has another blockbuster weekend of sport lined up, with even more teams and clubs getting their seasons back underway.

Check out the list below for your full guide to the fast-paced sporting action you can catch in the Rose City this weekend.

DRAGS BACK ON TRACK

It has been a long hiatus for the Warwick Dragway, but the club plans to restart their season with a bang this weekend in a jam-packed two days of racing.

Morgan Park’s first ”Junga Bunga No-Prep Event” is scheduled for tomorrow.

Sunday’s “Test ‘N’ Tune” meet will be more conventional, but will still feature multiple races across a number of brackets.

Driver entries to both events sold out within hours, and all races will feature drivers from the Warwick area and across Queensland.

While neither event is open to spectators on the day due to coronavirus restrictions, a livestream will be available via “The Overtaking Lane” YouTube channel, so all of Warwick’s racing enthusiasts will still be able to take in all the on-track action.

Both Saturday and Sunday’s events are set to kick off from about 10am.

HOME GAMES

In the Darling Downs AFL competition, the Warwick Redbacks will take on the Toowoomba Tigers in their second home game of the season, coming off last weekend’s 63-25 loss to Coolaroo.

The first bounce will be at 2.30pm at the Warwick Credit Union Oval.

In soccer, the Warwick Wolves men’s and ladies’ championship sides also have home games at Queens Park, facing off against their USQ and Chinchilla Bears rivals respectively.

The ladies’ game will kick off at 5pm, and the men’s at 7pm.

AWAY GAMES

All Warwick Water Rats teams will have away games this weekend.

The women’s sevens team will look to take their three consecutive wins from last week into their match-up with the St George Frillnecks in Dirranbandi.

After drawing a bye in the first round, the men’s union side will face the Toowoomba Rangers at Gold Park.

Meanwhile, the Wolves U16s/17s team will look to continue their top form this season in their away game against the West Wanderers.

JUNIOR SPORT

It’s another big weekend for junior sport as well, with the Warwick Hockey Association, Warwick District Football Association, and Warwick Netball Association all continuing their competitions.

The Warwick and District Tennis Association is also getting things back underway with their Saturday morning coaching sessions across a variety of age groups.

Additionally, two Collegians teams will finally be making their season debut, taking a place in the Toowoomba Junior Rugby League after the cancellation of the Warwick competition.

The U14s will take on the Toowoomba Valleys Roosters and the U16s are set to clash with the Dalby Devils.

To see all the action from last week’s junior sports, check out our full gallery.