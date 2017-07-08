Bluebird take on best in barbecue

TASTY COMPETITION: Jim Osborn and the Bluebird Crew are taking on 40 teams at Brisbane BBQ Festival this weekend.

IF THE sweet smoke under the big blue B on the corner of Palmerin and Percy St has had your mouthwatering, it's because the Bluebird Crew are preparing for barbecue glory.

Chef and owner Jim Osborn along with wife Katie, Glen Reid and Andrew Moore are competing against some of the nation's best this weekend at the Brisbane BBQ Festival.

Mr Osborn said the he was inspired to enter to showcase the great produce the Southern Downs has to offer.

"We're competing against 40 teams and cooking four different meats - lamb, chicken, pork ribs and beef brisket - over Saturday and Sunday,” he said.

TASTY COMPETITION: Jim Osborn and the Bluebird Crew are taking on 40 teams at Brisbane BBQ Festival this weekend. Sophie Lester

"The cooking starts 9.30am today and will wrap up 2pm tomorrow, and one of the rules is you must cook with wood fire or wood product.

"We are using meat supplied to us by Rose City Premium Meats and Ranger's Valley

Tickets are still available to the event at the RNA Showgrounds on Sunday for $30.

But if you can't make it to Brisbane, don't worry - Bluebird are bringing their barbecue to Warwick, care of a brand new smoker from Bullock Head Creek BBQ.

You can keep up with the action at the festival, follow bluebird_kitchen_bar on Instagram.