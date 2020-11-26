Menu
Body-building teacher convicted for supplements fraud

Jessica Lamb
25th Nov 2020 11:00 PM | Updated: 26th Nov 2020 6:26 AM
A BODY-building teacher tried to cover his tracks after he defrauded a Tweed-based supplements company before quitting his role as their general manager, a court has heard.

Rhys Emmerson, 44, appeared in Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday to plead guilty to destroying a record to obtain advantage and dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception.

The court heard the father-of-one progressed up the ranks from brand ambassador in 2013 to social media manager and then general manager of Outlast Nutrition in December 2015 earning a salary of $52,000 plus commission.

 

The father-of-one was employed as Outlast Nutrition’s general manager at the time of the offences.
Court documents revealed the sports supplement company's director began keeping a closer eye on Emmerson's work productivity after sales declined in February 2016.

On March 4, 2016 the Paradise Point man voided 39 credit notes for product sent out but no money collected on Outlast Nutrition's accounting system using his company laptop and then sent a Facebook message advising his boss he quit his job.

A few days later, the company director found Emmerson had voided the credits to hide the fact clients had paid for their products and the money had been deposited straight into Emmerson's bank account instead of paying the company in November the previous year.

The company had been defrauded out of $790.

 

 

Rhys Emmerson was a former personal trainer and body builder before he returned to teaching.
Defence solicitor Sinead Garland said her client had already made a cheque out to the company to repay the funds.

She explained Emmerson "did not wish to give excuses for his actions" but was going through a difficult divorce at the time and was under financial stress.

Ms Garland submitted a conviction would hurt the former personal trainer's future career as he now works as a teacher in Queensland.

However Magistrate Michael Dakin noted the number of transactions and the attempt to cover his tracks meant it was not appropriate for Emmerson to not be convicted.

Emmerson was convicted and sentenced to a 12 month conditional release order.

