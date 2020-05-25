Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Body of child, 4, found in Qld home

25th May 2020 11:51 AM | Updated: 12:05 PM

 

A major police investigation is underway after a four-year-old was found dead at a Queensland home this morning.

Emergency services were called to Bent St in the Brisbane suburb of Cannon Hill around 9.30am this morning to reports a child had been found dead.

Forensic officers and detectives have closed the entire street as they begin their investigation into the tragic death.

Police are expected to address the circumstances around the child's death later this afternoon.

More to come.

More Stories

brisbane child crime death editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        No new cases as all children return to school

        No new cases as all children return to school

        Health Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has revealed no new cases in the state in the past 24 hours, on the day all Queensland school children return to the classroom for the...

        Schools scramble for plans as students return

        premium_icon Schools scramble for plans as students return

        Education Students back as schools want clarity on how to deal with COVID-19

        Warwick hairdressing icon undergoes a makeover

        premium_icon Warwick hairdressing icon undergoes a makeover

        News The popular salon has battled on through the pandemic

        Funding gives lifeline to honey bee industry

        premium_icon Funding gives lifeline to honey bee industry

        News "The bees were having trouble collecting the pollen."