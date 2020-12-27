Body found at popular Perth beach

Homicide Squad detectives are investigating after a woman's body was found at Perth's Scarborough Beach on Sunday morning. Picture: Twitter

Homicide Squad detectives are investigating after a woman's body was found floating in the water at a popular Perth beach.

The woman's body was found near the surf lifesaving club at Scarborough Beach about 5.30am on Sunday.

A section of the beach has been closed to the public as police investigate.

Police said Homicide squad detectives were involved in the matter, but it had not yet been determined if her death was suspicious.

"Homicide squad detectives are currently at the scene and are working to establish the identity of the woman," a police statement said.

Her cause of death is unknown.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

A view of Perth's Scarborough Beach where a woman's body was found on Sunday morning. Picture: Twitter/@GianDePoloni



