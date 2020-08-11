Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A rider was killed in a serious motorbike crash at Coles Creek on Monday night.
A rider was killed in a serious motorbike crash at Coles Creek on Monday night.
News

Police allege hit and run after body found on Hwy

Frances Klein
11th Aug 2020 8:20 AM | Updated: 9:22 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 48-year-old motorbike rider who died on the side of the Bruce Highway near Gympie last night could have been hit by a car that fled the scene, according to Queensland Police.

The body of the rider was found between the two northbound lanes of the Bruce Highway, 200m south of the Mary Valley Link Rd overpass at Coles Creek about 11pm.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A motorbike, a Suzuki SV1000S, was found 100m away lying on its side.

Investigations suggest the man was parked on the nearby off-ramp and was standing holding his helmet when he was struck by an unknown vehicle.

Further inquiries indicate a utility may have overtaken the motorcyclist and another vehicle at high speed prior to the incident, QPS reported.

RELATED: 'Held him, kissed him': Imbil mum first at son's fatal crash

Police are trying to gather a complete picture of the incident and are appealing for any witnesses, particularly motorists travelling on the Bruce Highway around the Kybong area between 10pm and 11pm, or anyone who may have relevant dashcam vision to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day or report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers or call 1800 333 000.

Quote reference number: QP2001680708 on the online suspicious activity form.

More Stories

body found bruce highway gympie editors picks gympie crashes gympie crime gympie police hit and run information mary valley crashes motrobike rider police appeal
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BORDER BATTLE: Region already struggling with closure

        Premium Content BORDER BATTLE: Region already struggling with closure

        News The closures may contain the spread of coronavirus, but Southern Downs residents say their cost could be too high.

        Farmers aim for QLD-first after ‘black gold’ discovery

        Premium Content Farmers aim for QLD-first after ‘black gold’ discovery

        Rural It took 10 years of hard work and patience, but it is finally paying off for this...

        Woman’s ‘vile’ act after stint in watch-house

        Premium Content Woman’s ‘vile’ act after stint in watch-house

        Crime She had almost made it to freedom when her ‘disgusting’ act on a Warwick cop saw...

        Five ways to get more from your digital subscription

        Five ways to get more from your digital subscription

        News Check out the digital edition, your rewards, and access other sites