Four days of frantic and intensive searching has ended on a tragic note with the discovery of the body of a Brisbane Federal Circuit Court Judge.
News

Body of missing judge found after days of frantic searching

by Elise Williams, Cormac Pearson
8th Oct 2020 8:44 PM
The body of missing Federal Senior Circuit Court Judge Guy Andrew has been found in Brisbane's D'Aguilar National Park, five days after he went missing.

His body was found late this afternoon.

The Courier-Mail understands further investigations will take place, with cause of death yet to be confirmed.

Judge Andrew left his home on Sunday, October 4, at around 3am and wasn't seen again.

The army, friends and family, police dive squads, water police, park rangers and special emergency response teams all joined the search today.

Superintendent Christopher Stream had earlier said the terrain had been 'extremely different' to cover.

The Army has been called in to help in the search for Judge Guy Andrew. Picture: Peter Wallis
Judge Andrew's Toyota HiLux was found at The Gap around 2pm Sunday. Earlier today, Brisbane barrister Robin Slade Jones said be believed Judge Andrew could have been up to 150km away from that location.

Police wish to thank everyone involved in the search including Australian Defence Force, State Emergency Services, Walkabout Creek Discovery Centre and the community.

SES search properties off Dillon Rd in The Gap. Picture: Peter Wallis
