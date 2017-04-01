BOM: Dry end to autumn follows heavy falls

DRYING OUT: The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting a drier than average end to autumn for the Southern Downs.

FOLLOWING major storms this week, the Bureau of Meteorology is expecting a dry end to autumn for southern parts of Australia including south-east Queensland.

The east coast of Queensland was drenched as Tropical Cyclone Debbie crossing the coastline between Ayr and Mackay on Tuesday.

The Bureau of Meteorology had forecast damaging winds and heavy rainfall to continue moving across the south-east regions of the state today, and into far northern New South Wales.

Cattle sales at Emerald and Gracemere were cancelled as a result.

The BOM rainfall outlook for April to June points to below-average rainfall across the southern two-thirds of the mainland - with the exception of the east coast, which has a roughly equal chance of a wetter or drier three months.

The Top End and northern Queensland, on the other hand, are likely to receive above-average rainfall for the three month period - albeit during a time of year which is typically drier.

Looking month-by-month, April is likely to bring higher than average rain to north east New South Wales and south east Queensland, as well as across northern Australia.

Central Australia and south west parts of the country are likely to be drier.

May is likely to be drier than average across most of the country, as BOM forecasts a dry finish to autumn across the southern two-thirds of Australia, except for Tasmania.

The chance of above average rain across northern Australia is likely to be fairly neutral in May, although north Queensland has a greater probability of a wetter month.