BOM: Record-breaking rain likely for Warwick

FLOOD POTENTIAL: With rainfall of more than 100mm likely for the Southern Downs tomorrow, residents are urged to watch for flooded roads.

SOUTHERN Downs residents are warned to brace for heavy rainfall and potential flooding tomorrow with a widespread weather warning issued for the region.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist James Thompson said there was the potential for record-breaking falls in Warwick tomorrow.

Mr Thompson said showers could start this evening and pick up by tomorrow afternoon before easing into the evening.

"Broadly we're looking at between 50-100mm pretty much anywhere south of ex-tropical cyclone Debbie," he said.

"That's right down to the border ranges and as far west as Goondiwindi, and toward the more elevated regions, like in Warwick, there's a greater chance of getting up to 200mm.

"Warwick itself has had 93mm already, which is above the March average of 65, and there's a record of 203mm for the month so there could be a record broken tomorrow."

Mr Thompson said with such high rainfall on the way, there was also a great risk of flooding.

"The river levels are currently below minor but with this level of rain we've got a flood watch as well," he said.

"There will be some strong winds especially toward more elevated areas.

"We have a severe weather warning out now for rain but we could also be issuing thunderstorm warnings if we get storms in this system."

Southern Downs Regional Council has issued a statement reminding residents to stay prepared in the wake of heavy falls.

"Make sure your family is prepared by clearing leaf litter or debris from your roof, gutters and downpipes," the statement read.

"You should also consider stocking up on any essential items you may need if you find yourself affected by floodwaters.

"Please ensure that you don't drive through flood waters. Remember: if it's flooded, forget it."

To keep up to date with weather warning, go to bom.gov.au/qld/warnings/ and

following a storm, if you need assistance from the SES, contact them on 132500, and for more information about preparing for storms and disaster management check out the council's Disaster Management pages sdrc.qld.gov.au/council/disaster-management