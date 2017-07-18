'Bombing' a kombi van

FAR OUT: Louis van Slobbe and Lisa Burgess with their amazing yarnbombed VW Kombi van and caravan.

JUMPERS and Jazz in July officially starts Thursday and people all over the region are getting right into the spirit of our quirkiest festival.

Warwick couple Lisa Burgess and Louis Van Slobbe thrilled crowds last year with their yarn-bombed vintage Sunliner caravan and have stepped up their game to new heights this year.

Self-confessed Kombi enthusiasts, Lisa and Louis are the proud owners of five and a half Kombi vans from various eras and have spent five months yarn-bombing one of them, known as Spike, to tow their still yarn-bombed Sunliner.

"The caravan was a huge hit last year and I think it will be the same again this year," Miss Burgess said.

"Everyone loves a Kombi.

"I thought about taking the jumper off the caravan last year, but knew we had plans to use it again this years, so decided to leave it on - it's been in the shed for 12 months with it's jumper on."

Miss Burgess had never attempted yarn-bombing prior to 2016 but had seen photos and watched the trend grow and decided to tackle making a jumper for her caravan.

"I'd never even crocheted, so I did a crash course and got stuck in," she said.

"My sister Vicki is part of a crochet Facebook group and we put the call out for help and ended up getting crocheted squares sent in from all over the country.

"We had hundreds, from small squares through to some about 30cm square.

"Vicki then helped me stitch it all together."

With heaps of squares left over, Miss Burgess then took on the job of yarn-bombing the Kombi all by herself this year.

"I started in March and was able to cover one side of the van with the left-overs," she said.

"I made a couple of thousand of crocheted squares and then put it all together.

"It's taken me well over 150 hours and it definitely feels like it. I'm not sure I want to crochet any more."

The couple will display their yarn-bombed beauties, known collectively as Winter Holiday, at the Warwick Town Hall on both Saturdays of the festival, as well as the Grand Auto Display in Palmerin St on Sunday, July 23 and again at the Picnic in the Park on Sunday, July 30.

"They're great for a bit of a laugh and to give something a little bit quirky to look at," Miss Burgess said.

"The feedback last year was amazing.

"I'm not huge on social media but I'm told it went viral."

The yarn-bombed caravan made a bit impact, even gracing the cover of Vintage Caravan magazine.

"I hinted we'd be back this year and people were excited to see what we'd do."

After the festival is over, the couple will break the huge jumpers down into blanket size and distribute them to aged-care facilities around Warwick.

"There are going to be some pretty funky seniors out there," Miss Burgess said.