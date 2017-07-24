Bonfire lights up the night

Fire dancers and drummers set an electric mood at Killarney on Saturday night.

THE sun setting on another picture perfect day in the Southern Downs provided the perfect backdrop for the Killarney Bonfire night on Saturday.

An array of fire drums worked in unison with the signature bonfire in the middle of the recreation ground to provide warmth and a spectacle that attendees won't forget.

A crowd of over 2500 paying customers and children created a magical atmosphere as the flames and night sky united as one.

Facility manager Janine Hegarty said that the event was a memorable one.

"The night was a huge success," Mrs Hegarty said.

"There was a great crowd, and they were all well behaved.

"Eveyone I came across was enjoying themselves, which was great to see.

"The night is a bit of fun, and it's different, which is why so many people love it."

There was a huge amount of work put in by volunteers, and Mrs Hegarty said they all contributed to help the night turn out the way it did.

"We work with a superb crew of volunteers," she said.

"During the whole process, everyone put in the work to help get the job done."

The event proved to be a successful one for the Killarney township, as Mrs Hegarty said finding a place to stay was hard to come by.

"All of the accommodation in town was booked out well in advance," she said.

"The showgrounds had to be opened up for campers, as the caravan park was booked out for the whole weekend.

"The local firefighters come down and oversee the fire to help keep everybody safe," she said.

"As everybody knows there are a large of number of fires around the site, so they help make sure that they are all under control.

"The SES came down as well to help whilst the fireworks were on.

Barry and Tracey Bullion made the trip from Birkdale, east of Brisbane, and said they were experiencing their first Jumpers and Jazz Festival.

"Friends of ours invited us to come and explore during the festival," the couple said.

"It's been amazing, and we'll certainly be back."

A trip from Woodford, west of Caboolture, provided Ernie and Bobbie Gallaher with their first taste of Jumpers and Jazz action as well.

"Our neice lives in Warwick, so we're here visiting her," the pair said.

"We're enjoying the festival so far, and looking forward to seeing more."