Bonfire's fireworks man set to light it up

WHEN the skies above Killarney light up with a captivating fireworks at the annual bonfire night, guests can be assured they are in safe hands.

The man behind the pyrotechnic displays for the Jumpers and Jazz event is Southern Downs Regional Council's maintenance open spaces overseer Brian Weeks.

Mr Weeks is the man behind many of the region's fireworks displays, including those on New year's Eve and Australia Day.

Along with his son Brandon, also a council employee, Brian will plan, set up and fire Saturday night's fireworks spectacular at the Killarney Recreation Grounds.

"We talk to the organisers, look at the budget and work out what we think will look good,” Mr Weeks said.

"I wouldn't say I'm artistic but we always try to put on a show that the young and the young at heart will enjoy.”

The qualified pyrotechnician said safety was paramount.

"We secure the area and make sure everything is right to go before we start,” he said. It takes about three hours to set up for the 8.15pm show.

"Most of the fireworks are manually fired, which can be a huge adrenalin rush.”