Boomerang Bags to set up in the Rose City

STARTING UP: Susan Cruickshank will be coordinating the Boomerang Bags branch in Warwick with a wealth of community support.

WARWICK will soon be churning out its own line of reusable totes as a Boomerang Bags branch is being established in the Rose City.

With more than 400 groups around the world, the group and its volunteers create reusable fabric bags from donated and recycled materials such as linen, curtains and tea towels.

A call out was made on Facebook last month to begin the Warwick branch.

The community has rallied behind the idea, with Susan Cruickshank taking on a coordinating role with support from various groups.

The Criterion Hotel has offered space for sewing and storage, Just Because Flowers and Gifts will act as a drop-off point for fabric and Warwick State High School would like students to get involved as a lunchtime activity.

Mrs Cruickshank said Boomerang Bags Stanthorpe coordinator Brooke Summerville, who had run the Stanthorpe group since last June, had also passed on knowledge and materials.

She said the support is satisfying.

"I'm very encouraged that there is hope for us starting small and allowing it to grow because of the people,” she said.

"Providing an alternative to single-use plastic bags is the ultimate goal.

"We leave a footprint with life but if we can make it smaller all the better,” she said.

The details of where and when the group will meet are being arranged.

For more information visit the Boomerang Bags Warwick Facebook page.