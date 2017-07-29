23°
News

Boost for regional bike paths

Sophie Lester
| 29th Jul 2017 5:00 AM
Southern Downs Regional Council has been awarded to design and construct bike paths in Warwick and Glen Aplin.
Southern Downs Regional Council has been awarded to design and construct bike paths in Warwick and Glen Aplin. Scott Powick

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

SOUTHERN Downs cyclists have received $340,000 to boost the Queensland cycle network in the region.

Local governments across Queensland with an endorsed Principal Cycle Network Plan were invited to apply for grants from the state-wide 2017-18 Cycle Network Local Government Grants Program.

Southern Downs Regional Council was awarded $150,000 to design and build the Park Rd shared use bridge design and construction in Warwick, and $62,500 for a shared path at Glen Aplin.

The State Government also awarded $126,500 for the stage 2 of the McLean St shared path in the Goondiwindi Regional Council area.

Councils are awarded funding for cycling infrastructure on a 50/50 basis.

Acting Main Roads Minister Steven Miles said a total of $17million had been granted to 30 local governments across Queensland for the delivery of an additional 35km of cycle network.

"The program has jointly funded more than 480 cycling infrastructure projects since 2006, including the latest round of grants," Mr Miles said.

"Investment in safer cycling infrastructure helps people to enjoy active and healthy travel around their community.

"We know that, on average, every dollar we invest in cycling infrastructure will return nearly five dollars in economic benefit to Queensland with improved health outcomes, reduced traffic congestion, and lower transport costs.”

The projects are part of a $182.5million investment into statewide cycling infrastructure over the next four years, including an injection of an extra $4.7million per year for the grants program.

Mayor Tracy Dobie said winning the funding was a step toward making the Southern Downs a healthier place to live.

"It is certainly a goal of council to improve the recreational facilities we have available for our residents,” Cr Dobie said.

"The Darling Downs has an obvious issue with overweightness and the more facilities we can provide for people to exercise, such as walking and cycling paths, the better.

"It is important to have those safe paths and have them be enjoyable for people to encourage people to use them.”

More facilities can provide for people to exercise like walking and cycling paths is important trying to provide those safe paths and half them enjoyable; nice place to ride your bikes

The State Government advised the works on these projects are expected to start progressively throughout this year and next, weather and construction conditions permitting.

When asked about the length and design features of both paths, a council spokeswoman said SDRC was not yet in a position to comment on the development.

For more information on Cycle Network Local Government Grants, go to tmr.qld.gov.au.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  granite belt queensland cycle network southern downs regional council warwick developments

LNP promises to bring back speed camera signs

LNP promises to bring back speed camera signs

Queensland Opposition promises, if re-elected, to "end revenue raising” and by making police display speed camera warning signs

What's on today at Jumpers and Jazz: Saturday

News

Wander around market stalls and take in jazz tunes at town hall

Fire crews rush to Warwick home

SMOKING: Emergency services stem smoke coming from a pot left on the stove.

The residents were not present when the alarm started to sound

Southern Downs flood warning system upgraded

The 2013 Warwick floods.

A number of upgrades have been completed across the region

Local Partners

Pride on show for Carbal Art

Carbal Community Art Group formed in 2015 after the Jumpers and Jazz Festival, and they're back for another year.

Killarney couple the bees knees

Grace and Graeme Heal at the Pig and Calf Sale.

Warwick's honey brings in Killarney visitors to town.

Regional athletics will be in Warwick

RECORD: Warwick High student Halle Ross broke a record last year at Warwick All Schools Athletics.

Hamilton Oval chosen as venue for regional athletics

What's on at Jumpers and Jazz today: Friday

GOOD TIMES: Fill in the day with great food and upbeat tunes.

Tasty food with upbeat tunes are on offer today

Allora Cup and craft market is next Warwick race meeting

RACING: Real Favulous wins a previous Railway Hotel Allora Cup.

Warwick Turf Club going a bit crafty

REVIEW: Bigger 10.5 inch iPad Pro packs power, fun

AFTER a long day at the office staring at a computer screen, sometimes the last thing you want to do is look at another device.

Elon Musk using anti-phone device at Splendour?

FILE - In this April 30, 2015, file photo, Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk unveils the company's newest products, in Hawthorne, Calif. Tesla Motors is starting to build its electric cars with all the sensors, cameras and other gear needed to drive completely on their own when regulations allow the technology to take over that responsibility. The announcement made late Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016, by Tesla CEO Musk marks the Silicon Valley automaker's next step toward selling cars that can navigate the roads without the help of a human. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)

Did Musk use high-tech to protect his privacy at the festival?

Cartoonist Mitch Cairns wins Archibald Prize

A portrait of Agatha Gothe-Snape has won the 2017 Archibald Prize for cartoonist Mitch Cairns.

Portrait of partner capture renowned art accolade.

Princess Diana: How an Aussie's story made her cry

‘A tear rolled down her cheek’ ... Phil Williams tells his story to Princess Diana.

Phil Williams met Princess Diana on his 18th birthday.

Jonathan LaPaglia takes you inside Australian Survivor s2

Jonathan LaPaglia in a scene from season two of Australian Survivor.

Strategy plays key role as castaways seek to make savvy moves.

Bachelor Recap: Matty’s stunning public rejection

Chic.

Last night we saw humiliation at its best

NZ anchor drops F-bomb live on air

Veteran news anchor Eric Young has been caught uttering an expletive.

Veteran NZ newsreader swears on live television

Priced to Sell -Offers Welcome

8A William Street, Warwick 4370

House 5 2 2 $419,000

REDUCED - 5 Bedrooms *ensuite and office / parents retreat off main with verandah access * large modern kitchen * spacious open living, lounge, dining with bar...

Looking For A Change?

532 Dungannon Road, Clifton 4361

3 1 2 $264,000

Enjoy a lifestyle change in this 3 bedroom cottage on approximately 2 acres. Cottage features an eat in kitchen, lounge room with wood heater plus air...

Modernised Makeover

Maryvale 4370

House 3 1 1 REASONABLE OFFERS...

FIRST HOME BUYERS qualifies for $20,000 Grant ... Escape to the country to this 3 bedroom home nestled in the mountains with awesome views on a fenced 4047 m...

Unit Near Medical Centre

Warwick 4370

Unit 3 2 1 Was $250,000 ...

Was $250,000 - Open to OFFERS !! Owner says SELL!! Three (3) bedroom Townhouse unit within walking distance of the Warwick CBD that has been designed to utilise...

Country Living at it&#39;s Best

9 Holzwarts Road, Allora 4362

5 2 4 $575,000

This beautifully presented 5 year old Arden Vale Homes built brick residence set on a private 19.34 acre block situated 20 km north of Warwick on an elevated...

Great Value Inspect Today

7 Hope Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 $175,000

This tidy 2 bedroom plus sleepout timber home with eat in kitchen/dining, separate lounge and front sunroom. Wood heater, r/c airconditioning, solar power, garden...

Investor Alert!

19 Boronia Drive, Warwick 4370

Unit 2 2 1 $379,000

Two 2 bedroom brick units with good return. Both units feature 2 built-in bedrooms, ensuite, open plan air conditioned kitchen and meals area, separate lounge...

Large Home - Large Shed

71 Canning Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 4 $279,000

4 Bedrooms, bay window in main * office / store room *sunroom *large entry hall *separate lounge, woodheater * separate dining * renovated kitchen granite benches...

Comfortable Home - Large Shed

136 Glengallan Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 2 $355,000

4 Bedrooms * separate lounge * kitchen, meals, family * separate toilet * covered outdoor entertainment area * double carport *large shed approx 15m x 6m with...

Beautifully Presented Family Home

1 Goodrich Street, Inglewood 4387

House 4 1 1 $289,000

Beautifully presented four bedroom home located in a quiet area with rural views on the edge of Inglewood. Two of the bedrooms have built-in wardrobes, fourth...

What your money can buy: Mackay versus Brisbane in the property market

More people are testing the property market in Mackay.

There is certainly some value in the market

Hearty food for cold nights

Boneless lamb shoulder roast with crushed kipflers.

RECIPES: Two tasty lamb dishes to try this winter

How one man made more than $20m in a land deal

Varsity Lakes

Sale, with GST added, shows as a $26.4 million transaction

Open for inspection homes 27 July - 2 August

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.