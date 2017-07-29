Boost for regional bike paths

Southern Downs Regional Council has been awarded to design and construct bike paths in Warwick and Glen Aplin.

SOUTHERN Downs cyclists have received $340,000 to boost the Queensland cycle network in the region.

Local governments across Queensland with an endorsed Principal Cycle Network Plan were invited to apply for grants from the state-wide 2017-18 Cycle Network Local Government Grants Program.

Southern Downs Regional Council was awarded $150,000 to design and build the Park Rd shared use bridge design and construction in Warwick, and $62,500 for a shared path at Glen Aplin.

The State Government also awarded $126,500 for the stage 2 of the McLean St shared path in the Goondiwindi Regional Council area.

Councils are awarded funding for cycling infrastructure on a 50/50 basis.

Acting Main Roads Minister Steven Miles said a total of $17million had been granted to 30 local governments across Queensland for the delivery of an additional 35km of cycle network.

"The program has jointly funded more than 480 cycling infrastructure projects since 2006, including the latest round of grants," Mr Miles said.

"Investment in safer cycling infrastructure helps people to enjoy active and healthy travel around their community.

"We know that, on average, every dollar we invest in cycling infrastructure will return nearly five dollars in economic benefit to Queensland with improved health outcomes, reduced traffic congestion, and lower transport costs.”

The projects are part of a $182.5million investment into statewide cycling infrastructure over the next four years, including an injection of an extra $4.7million per year for the grants program.

Mayor Tracy Dobie said winning the funding was a step toward making the Southern Downs a healthier place to live.

"It is certainly a goal of council to improve the recreational facilities we have available for our residents,” Cr Dobie said.

"The Darling Downs has an obvious issue with overweightness and the more facilities we can provide for people to exercise, such as walking and cycling paths, the better.

"It is important to have those safe paths and have them be enjoyable for people to encourage people to use them.”

The State Government advised the works on these projects are expected to start progressively throughout this year and next, weather and construction conditions permitting.

When asked about the length and design features of both paths, a council spokeswoman said SDRC was not yet in a position to comment on the development.

For more information on Cycle Network Local Government Grants, go to tmr.qld.gov.au.