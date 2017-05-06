Boost for Southern Downs events

The 2016 all around champion Shane Iker in action at The Carlton Dry Warwick Rodeo National Finals.

TWO of the region's top attractions are sharing in $60,000 for regional Queensland events.

Southern Queensland Country Tourism has secured $20,000 for Warwick's Gold Cup Campdraft and Australian Championship Rodeo and $40,000 for the next Stanthorpe Apple and Grape Harvest Festival next year.

The funding has flown from Tourism and Events Queensland's Queensland Destination Events Program, which has already delivered $4.5million to regional events in the past two years.

Mayor Tracy Dobie said it was a boon to the Southern Downs to secure funding for such iconic events.

"TEQ consider the campdraft and rodeo and the Apple and Grape festival, along with Jumpers and Jazz, to be three very high profile and well established events,” Cr Dobie said.

"Last year Jumpers and Jazz was awarded $20,000 to help with marketing and I don't think those three have been refused funding under this program, which is a real credit to the organisers behind these events.”

Minister for Tourism Kate Jones said 11 other events also shared in a total of $245,000 to help promote destination events statewide.

"We want to support events that attract visitors to regional Queensland destinations and contribute an economic boost to local communities,” Ms Jones said.

"Events help bring people together to celebrate Queensland's unforgettable experiences, and capture the character of our diverse regions."

Submissions for QDEP round seven are currently open for events taking place between December 2017 and January 2019.