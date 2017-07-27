Booze on the brain

IT'S THE research that everyone has been waiting to hear.

A study conducted by the University of Exeter has found that in certain circumstances, alcohol consumption can lead to better retainment of information.

The study involved 88 drinkers sitting a word-learning task, with some drinking as much as they like, and others remaining sober.

The task, conducted the next day, found those that consumed alcohol to perform better.

Professor Celia Morgan of the University of Exeter said that the hippocampus switches to consolidating memories.

"Our research not only showed that those who drank alcohol did better when repeating the word-learning task, but that this effect was stronger among those who drank more,” said Professor Morgan.

"The causes of this effect are not fully understood, but the leading explanation is that alcohol blocks the learning of new information and therefore the brain has more resources available to lay down other recently learned information into long-term memory.”

Researchers said that the extensive negative impacts of alcohol consumption should always be kept in mind by people, and this research doesn't negate any of those.