Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Border assault: 115 turned back, Sydney woman fined $4,000

by Nathan Edwards
22nd Dec 2020 9:41 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Dozens of vehicles have been turned back at the border with NSW on Monday night while some have been caught attempting to deceive police to get into Queensland.

Queensland Police chief superintendent Mark Wheeler this morning revealed 57 vehicles containing 115 people had been denied entry into Queensland.

Mr Wheeler said some people had attempted to deceive police, including one woman from Greater Sydney who lied to officers during multiple attempts to cross the border at the Gold Coast Highway and Pacific Highway checkpoints.

"(She) had lied to us about where she had been, so our diligent police turned her around." Mr Wheeler said.

 

 

Queensland Police chief superintendent Mark Wheeler revealed border police have already been tested as residents from Greater Sydney try to get into the state. Picture: Steve Holland
Queensland Police chief superintendent Mark Wheeler revealed border police have already been tested as residents from Greater Sydney try to get into the state. Picture: Steve Holland

 

"She then attended the M1 checkpoint and attempted to gain entry there … we knew where she had come in and we knew where she had come from, she was given an infringement notice for $4,000."

Queues were again building on Tuesday morning at police border checkpoints on the Gold Coast Highway and M1.

 

Mr Wheeler said police would not hesitate to fine anyone who breached Queensland's strict border closures.

"So people who try and game the system, the Queensland Police Service will be waiting for you with an unwanted Christmas gift of $4,000 that you won't be able to return." He said.

"If you're In a COVID-19 hotspot in NSW, simply do not come to Queensland.

"It's not worth the risk."

Originally published as Border assault: 115 turned back, Sydney woman fined $4,000

More Stories

border closure coronavirus covid-19 editors picks health nsw queensland sydney

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Qld on high alert over mutant UK strain

        Premium Content Qld on high alert over mutant UK strain

        News Queensland health authorities are on high alert after a mutant, super-spreading strain of COVID-19 was found in Australia.

        REVEALED: New church approved for Warwick residential area

        Premium Content REVEALED: New church approved for Warwick residential area

        News Major plans for a new place of worship in the Rose City have been given the green...

        Rambling Tart overjoyed at early Christmas gift of rain

        Premium Content Rambling Tart overjoyed at early Christmas gift of rain

        News ‘It is a comforting thing to know our animals will have plenty of grass to eat in...

        Border mayhem: Two-hour delays, 16km of congestion

        Premium Content Border mayhem: Two-hour delays, 16km of congestion

        Health Queensland shuts border to Greater Sydney as cases hit 83