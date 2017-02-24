Border Bushrangers U18s withdraw from TRL

GAME SHAME: Damian Petrie got the Border Bushrangers into training mode on January 18.

Low player numbers have seen the Border Bushrangers Under-18s withdraw from the TRL 2017 Competition.

The Border Rugby League announced the move on its Facebook page this afternoon.

"It is with regret that we advise that the Border Bushrangers Under 18s have formally withdrawn from the TRL Under 18s Competition in 2017 ... due to the lack of player numbers,” the group wrote.

"The Border Bushrangers Under 18s staff have been working tirelessly over the last few months to attract the necessary player numbers to get through

the 2017 season, but to no avail.

"We would like to... thank the TRL Board/Clubs, BRL Board/Clubs and the WDJRL Clubs for supporting the Border Under 18s team since its inception in 2016.”

They cited increased work and personal commitments, travel logistics, study and injuries among the contributing factors.

"Our apologies to the TRL and its clubs for the late notice of the withdrawal of the team, and we wish them all the best in season 2017,” the statement read.

"We sincerely hope that the under-18 players that were committed in 2017 will continue to support their local senior teams in coming years.”

They thanked 2017 head coach Damian Petrie and Rob Rashleigh, Dave Landers, Peter Sullivan and Lindsay Adams and Mick Jensen for their assistance with the team.

Petrie previously told the Border Post he was looking forward to working with the team this season after their first training session last month.

He was approached for comment.