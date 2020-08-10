Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Offbeat

Border cheek: That’s one way to stop traffic

by Ryan keen
10th Aug 2020 5:26 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

NORMALLY it's the Tweed-Coolangatta border checkpoint that is stopping traffic.

But on Sunday morning, a woman with more front than Myers has been responsible for queue build-up at the southern Gold Coast checkpoint near Stuart Street.

The woman on the balcony just above the checkpoint blockade staffed by police ended up getting completely nude for what appeared to a photo shoot.

It's unclear what she was having a crack at the time but one witness - Bulletin photographer Scott Powick - said it caused a decent crowd to build up at the checkpoint and watch proceedings.

Stuart Street Tweed Heads over looking the Queensland Police border checkpoint at Griffith Street Coolangatta. An unknown blonde women poses for photos while nude on the balcony. Scott Powick Newscorp
Stuart Street Tweed Heads over looking the Queensland Police border checkpoint at Griffith Street Coolangatta. An unknown blonde women poses for photos while nude on the balcony. Scott Powick Newscorp

"A lot of people gathered around, pedestrians, cars. It was all happening about 60 metres from the border.

"It was on the Tweed Heads side looking over into Queensland. I first heard about it because a couple walking past me said 'Have you seen the naked girl up on the balcony?'."

Border workers saw all sorts of things while working at the Coolangatta check point over the weekend. Scott Powick Newscorp
Border workers saw all sorts of things while working at the Coolangatta check point over the weekend. Scott Powick Newscorp

 

Mr Powick said he spoke to several police officers on the Queensland side of the border but they said there was nothing they could do.

"They said we can't do anything about it, it's on the NSW wide - all we can do is watch."

 

Originally published as Border cheek: That's one way to stop traffic

More Stories

bare bum editors picks naked queensland border

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COVID cancels celebration of most vulnerable

        Premium Content COVID cancels celebration of most vulnerable

        News Granite Belt senior citizen leaders say there’s never been a more important time to connect with each other.

        TRACKSIDE: Faces lapping up action at Morgan Park

        Premium Content TRACKSIDE: Faces lapping up action at Morgan Park

        Sport Rain was at bay when drivers hit the track for a day of fast-paced racing at Morgan...

        CAUGHT OUT: Warwick’s biggest youth crime concern

        Premium Content CAUGHT OUT: Warwick’s biggest youth crime concern

        Crime Police say the Warwick community is ‘sick and tired’ of teens flouting the law and...

        Airbnb calls for changes to help Qld recovery

        Premium Content Airbnb calls for changes to help Qld recovery

        News Airbnb calls for changes to help with COVID-19 recovery

        • 10th Aug 2020 5:14 AM