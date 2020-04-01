Menu
Coronavirus Fears For Cruise Ship Docked In Fremantle
Border Force officer tests positive

by Janelle Miles
1st Apr 2020 9:33 AM

AN Australian Border Force official based in Queensland has tested positive to the novel coronavirus.

Queensland Health last night confirmed a border force official had been infected but it was unclear where he was working when he came in contact with the virus.

The Department of Home Affairs also confirmed a second Australian Border Force officer from NSW tested positive for COVID-19.

Australian Border Force officers talk with New Zealand passengers from the Vasco Da Gama cruise ship in Perth last week. Picture: Paul Kane/Getty Images
Australian Border Force officers talk with New Zealand passengers from the Vasco Da Gama cruise ship in Perth last week. Picture: Paul Kane/Getty Images

Most of Queensland's 743 cases so far have been in people returning from overseas or their close contacts.

Border Force officials would have come in contact with many people arriving on International flights during the coronavirus pandemic.

Originally published as Border Force officer tests positive

