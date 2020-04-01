BORG IS BACK: Former MP makes political comeback as mayor

STEPPING UP: Former Member for Southern Downs Lawrence Springborg will officially step up as the Goondiwindi Council mayor in the coming weeks.

POPULAR political figure Lawrence Springborg will soon step into his role as the new Goondiwindi Mayor after running unopposed in the 2020 election.

The former state member for the Southern Downs will take over from retiring mayor Graeme Scheu in the coming weeks, in what he said was an amicable and seamless transition in a time of pressing uncertainty.

"Myself and the current mayor have been communicating several times daily and have always had a great relationship from my previous role as MP," Mr Springborg said.

"It has been a perfect transition and to hit the ground running is even more critical than any other time.

"I do have some previous relationships in government, and I think our community will benefit from that, but any other grand plans and schemes will go on hold for the next year to make sure the community is in the best possible position to flick the switch, economically and socially, once restrictions start to lift."

Already the region had been one of the most affected by coronavirus border closures, though Mr Springborg said he was more than prepared to take up this challenge.

"One thing I learnt from politics is to always expect the unexpected," he said.

"A lot of our residents work across the border, around 40 per cent … The council chambers are only 100m from the border, we can see the old bridge that closed with the Spanish flu pandemic, so we know the border is critically important in our area.

"We have hundreds of millions of dollars worth of agricultural production and workers that cross the border but the new arrangement has worked out OK in our area so far."

While the foray back into politics had been the result of public "persistence", Mr Springborg was now confident in his ability to assume the unique role of local government.

"At the end of the day, I'm grateful for the public because they were right and I was wrong," he said.

"Local government has very defined expectations: that is making it an easy place to do business and putting the region front and centre of any new opportunities that may arise and that's what my focus will be.

"I plan to do what local government does well and not stick my nose in state government and private business.

"Governments of all levels get into trouble when they take on the roles of other governments because they never meet expectations or do it well."