Boris Johnson in hospital over coronavirus symptoms

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been admitted to hospital with coronavirus.

Fears were growing for his health this morning almost two weeks after he first showed symptoms from the deadly virus.

Mr Johnson had been self-isolating in No. 10 Downing Street, but his condition did not improve.

He was last seen in public on Thursday night local time when he stepped outside to applaud the National Health Service for the weekly Clap for Carers.

Mr Johnson, 55, has looked unwell in some videos he has posted on social media, begging people to follow lockdown rules.

Downing Street had confirmed Mr Johnson had been admitted to hospital, saying it was for tests.

A Downing Street spokeswoman said: "On the advice of his doctor, the Prime Minister has tonight been admitted to hospital for tests.

"This is a precautionary step, as the Prime Minister continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus 10 days after testing positive for the virus.

"The Prime Minister thanks NHS staff for all of their incredible hard work and urges the public to continue to follow the Government's advice to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives."

The newly elected PM had been running the country via Zoom from Downing Street, with the UK in the grip of the pandemic.

Mr Johnson tested positive after coming down with a temperature and a persistent cough.

Meanwhile his girlfriend Carrie Symonds said on the weekend that she had the virus but had recovered.

Carrie Symonds, 32, has been out of the public eye since the Johnson was diagnosed with the illness, which has made him look pale and sick in his public appearances.

Ms Symonds was seen with bags leaving No. 10 Downing Street while Mr Johnson went into self-isolation.

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds attend the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in London. Picture: AP

On Sunday morning Australian time, Ms Symonds, a former Conservative Party communications director, said that she too was sick.

"I've spent the past week in bed with the main symptoms of coronavirus. I haven't needed to be tested and, after seven days of rest, I feel stronger and I'm on the mend," she said.

"Being pregnant with COVID-19 is obviously worrying. To other pregnant women, please do read and follow the most up to date guidance which I found to be v reassuring."

Being pregnant with Covid-19 is obviously worrying. To other pregnant women, please do read and follow the most up to date guidance which I found to be v reassuring: https://t.co/JPvIDeB3l6 — Carrie Symonds (@carriesymonds) April 4, 2020

Ms Symonds is due to give birth in the middle of the year and there is little to no data about how coronavirus affects the babies of women who contract it while they are pregnant.

However there have been some rare cases of newborns having the illness.

It comes as Britain heads towards its coronavirus peak, with many people ignoring social distancing rules on a remarkably warm spring weekend, despite pleas to stay at home.

The developments came as Britain reported 621 more deaths on Saturday, taking the total toll to 4934.

The numbers were likely to be higher when nursing homes were included, although those figures were expected to take longer to filter through.

The youngest death was a five-year-old with underlying health problems.

New cases have begun to slow in the UK after two weeks of hard lockdown, but there were warnings that the improving figures were not a sign that the restrictions could be relaxed.

The lockdown was expected to last until May.

