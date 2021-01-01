BORN WINNER: Warwick 4yo takes epic rodeo victory

U8s barrel race champion Jack Maher with mum Jess and family horse Colorado after the 4yo’s exciting win. Picture: Jessica Paul

U8s barrel race champion Jack Maher with mum Jess and family horse Colorado after the 4yo’s exciting win. Picture: Jessica Paul

FEW four-year-olds can say they've won a state-level rodeo event before they've even started school, but that's exactly what Warwick boy Jack Maher has achieved.

Competing for the first time in the 'Peewee' U8s barrel race event at yesterday's Warwick New Year's Eve Rodeo, the youngster finished the course in a cracking 48 seconds.

For proud mum Jess Maher, Jack's outstanding performance was a combination of natural ability, near-daily experience, and a pure love for horses.

"He's been on and off horses since he was a baby, and for the last 12 months we've been doing as many of these mini barrel racing events as we can," Maher said.

"In between, we're on horses mustering cattle and helping his dad. He really loves his horses, he's very animal-mad and absolutely loves all his animals.

"He loves it, and it's a really enjoyable part of our family outings and what we love to do."

Making the win even more special for the four-year-old and his family was riding Colorado, the 17-year-old horse his mum trained and competed with for over a decade.

"Ever since day one, even when (Jack) was a little baby, they always had a connection," she said.

"If he was in the paddock in the pram, which we had to do a bit, (Colorado) would come up to the fence and sniff him and say hello.

"Jack does such a good job and old Colorado is such a gem, he does such a good job and always looks after him."

Jess also competed in the opens barrel race, completing the course but not placing overall.

Check back soon for the full list of results from the Warwick NYE Rodeo.

MORE WARWICK NEWS:

MEGA GALLERY: Hundreds kick up heels at Warwick NYE Rodeo

Man rushed to hospital after snake bite near Killarney

GALLERY: Warwick NYE Rodeo kicks off with a bang