Botox, Beroccas and saggy bums, and theyre' coming to town

BIG LAUGHS: After 32 shows around the country, Mandy Nolan and Ellen Briggs bring their smash hit comedy show Women Like Us to the Warwick RSL this weekend.

MANDY Nolan and Ellen Briggs have been touring the country presenting their two-hour stand up comedy show Women Like Us to sold out houses everywhere.

They are bringing their show to the Warwick RSL Club this Saturday.

Here is what Mandy had to say in the lead-up to the show.

Why are Women flocking to see Women Like Us?

Because we make women feel good about themselves. I'm shameless. Ellen is ruthless. Together we remind women that near enough is always good enough. And sometimes not enough will do as well.

Why are middle-aged women angry?

Because we're sick of it. Sick of packing lunch boxes. Wiping benches. Doing canteen. Trying to hide wrinkles and sagging bums. We're sick of women shooting so much botox in their faces they can't move and then pretending they look that way from yoga. We're sick of pretending we can cope when we can't. And we're sick of being the only ones in the house who seem to know where everything goes. But aside from that, I don't think we're that angry at all.

Is this what you thought your life was going to look like at 49?

Nope. I thought I'd be rich and famous by now. Instead I've had to settle for struggling to make the mortgage and notorious. I have five kids to three different men. At least that's what I told Centrelink. There could be four. Men that is, not kids. I love my life. It's chaotic. It's challenging. But I made it happen. I am grateful every day for what I have. For about 10 minutes. And then I sulk.

Why have you partnered up with Ellen?

Because she's awesome. Honestly, its such a relief to work with someone who's funny and organised. She also makes a mean cup of tea.

Is life on the road exciting?

After we've dropped our Beroccas, anything could happen. We're that wild. But generally we go back to the hotel and watch Netflix and drink hot chocolate.

What concerns you on a daily basis?

Stupid stuff like the thread count on sheets. I hate bad sheets. It's so middle class but I won't stay somewhere if I don't like the sheets. You could say it gives me the sheets. Of course I care about world poverty, the environment and that one billion women in their life time will be raped or beaten. But I prefer to sweat the small stuff because its something I can actually change.

Why should we come and see your show Women Like Us?

Because it's not just hysterical. It's therapeutic. We have had women come up after our show and thank us for normalising the stuff they struggle with - weight, poor parenting, reverse parking challenges. I love that. I love that we make people laugh but we also remind them it's okay to be imperfect. I could be perfect if I wanted to of course, but I stay flawed. For comedy.