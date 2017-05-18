21°
News

From Bowen to Coffs: Flooding rains smash the east coast

Staff writers | 18th May 2017 12:34 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AS MUCH much as three months worth of rain is expected to drench parts of central and north Queensland coast today before the extreme low descends on south-east Queensland tomorrow.  

Hamilton Island has already passed its monthly May average of 78mm, with 86.4mm being recorded in the past 24 hours, while Bowen Airport received 72mm during the same period.
   

After Cyclone Debbie, regions including Mackay in Central Queensland and Lismore in northern New South Wales (pictured) will be worst affected by these latest storms.
After Cyclone Debbie, regions including Mackay in Central Queensland and Lismore in northern New South Wales (pictured) will be worst affected by these latest storms.

  A flood warning from the Bureau of Meteorology suggests there could be "isolated falls" of up to 400mm between Tully and Gladstone, prompting a major flood warning.  

The impact of the potentially flooding rains will be felt most in regions still reeling from the destruction delivered by Tropical Cyclone Debbie earlier this year.

 

 Bureau Of Meteorology forecaster Julian De Morton said when the low trough finally passes, areas between Gladstone and Tully, and west to Hughenden, will have received falls between 100m and 200mm.  

"We've had reasonable falls already through the region and the highest total is Preston which has had 114mm and Mingela has had 100mm," Mr De Morton told The Courier-Mail.  

"Over the course of the event it will be more likely 100m to 200m over most of the region, if you go north of Gladstone through to Tully out to Hughenden and Clermont.  

"That's the main region where we are expecting the decent falls of rain and we have a flood watch out as well."

He said the rainfall average for May varies widely with Townsville usually receiving only 32mm while Mackay averages 104mm for the month.      

 

WHERE IT'S FALLING:

THURSDAY RAINFALL FORECAST (BOM)

QLD

  • Bowen: 150-200mm
  • Bundaberg: 1-5mm
  • Charleville: 1-5mm
  • Dalby: nil
  • Fraser Coast: 1-5mm
  • Gladstone: 15-25mm
  • Gympie: 1-5mm
  • Ipswich: nil
  • Mackay: 50-100mm
  • Moranbah: 50-100mm
  • Rockhampton: 25-50mm
  • Sunshine Coast: 1-5mm
  • Toowoomba: nil
  • Warwick: nil

NSW

  • Coffs Harbour: nil
  • Grafton: nil
  • Lismore: nil
  • Tweed: nil

  FRIDAY RAINFALL FORECAST (BOM)

QLD

  • Bowen / Proserpine: 150-200mm
  • Bundaberg:  10-15mm
  • Charleville: 10-15mm
  • Dalby: 1-5mm
  • Fraser Coast:  10-15mm
  • Gladstone:  10-15mm
  • Gympie:  15-25mm
  • Ipswich: 25-50mm
  • Mackay: 25-50mm
  • Moranbah: 25-50mm
  • Rockhampton:  15-25mm
  • Sunshine Coast: 25-50mm
  • Toowoomba: 10-15mm
  • Warwick: 10-15mm

  NSW

  • Coffs Harbour: 10-15mm
  • Grafton: 15-25mm
  • Lismore: 15-25mm
  • Tweed: 25-50mm

The low system will start to take a grip on southeast Queensland and northern NSW tonight and won't subside until early Saturday morning.

"We'll see a similar trough causing this rain (in central and north Queensland), tomorrow where we will see falls between 25mm and 75mm and in some areas there will be falls higher than that," he said.  

"A lot of places in the southeast will see their May average as well."  

The average May rainfall for Brisbane is 71mm while the Sunshine Coast averages 152mm and the Gold Coast 127mm.   "We may not see the Sunshine Coast average its monthly rainfall."  

He said the rain should ease by early Saturday morning and racegoers heading to Doomben for the second day of the May Winter Carnival can expect a relatively dry afternoon.  

"The weekend is looking good for most of Queensland," he said.  

"By 10am there may be a chance of a shower but it should be fairly dry day by then."  

Emergency services minister Mark Ryan urged Queenslanders facing rainy conditions to avoid "unnecessary risks".  

"We need people to be safe and not take unnecessary risks when driving through floodwater, have a Plan B and avoid driving altogether if possible," he said.  

"Please don't put your life, and the lives of our emergency services personnel at risk unnecessarily.  

"No matter what the road may look like, you never know what is lurking underneath and we want everyone to do the right thing."  

During Cyclone Debbie, 220 people were pulled from floodwaters, particularly near rivers.  

If you need emergency help, phone Triple Zero (000) or 132 500 for emergency storm/flood assistance from the State Emergency Service.

Topics:  editors picks weather

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

THERE is nothing more satisfying to a furniture-loving, design-savvy Instagrammer than following the bloggers and shops who excel at showing off trendy works.

Date nights under $50

Nothing is more romantic than a picnic with a cracking view.

NOT every date has to cost you a bomb.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

Six mega sporting events you need to be at this year

Don't miss all the action trackside this season.

IF THERE is one thing Brisbane does damn well, it’s play host.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

Eleven Rooftop Bar is one to put on your hit list.

SEE the world from a different perspective...

From Bowen to Coffs: Flooding rains smash the east coast

From Bowen to Coffs: Flooding rains smash the east coast

AS MUCH much as three months worth of rain is expected to drench east coast today and tomorrow as the extreme low heads south.

Creativity flows for Warwick festivities

HAPPY YARNERS: Jumpers and Jazz Festival yarnbombing volunteers Jenny Eldridge and Kathryn Barnes crafting knitted creations for the July event.

What's on the way for J&J

New space unlocks innovation

VAST POTENTIAL: Warwick Art Gallery director Karina Devine is excited to secure a new space for the gallery.

Warwick Art Gallery secures additional area

Boost for psychology services in the bush

David Littleproud pushed for teleconference mental health services for rural residents.

Teleconferencing gives greater options to rural residents

Local Partners

Community Kindy has welcome mat out for open day

Kindy open day on Saturday designed for parents with children for 2018 and beyond

Interstate visitors have a look at St Mark's Church

Madog Llwyd (Chris Maddock) and Merewen of Twynham (Suzanne Usher) from the Canton of Stegby performed at St Mark's Heritage Open Days.

First two days the busiest for St Mark's Anglican Church tours

Creativity flows for Warwick festivities

HAPPY YARNERS: Jumpers and Jazz Festival yarnbombing volunteers Jenny Eldridge and Kathryn Barnes crafting knitted creations for the July event.

What's on the way for J&J

What public holidays are left in 2017

Ipswich residents will get the day off tomorrow for the show.

IPSWICH residents will get tomorrow off for the show

Eighty Dragons set to turn up at Collegians reunion

PAST STARS: Past players Ted Bunch, Lindsay Madsen and Ian Lucas at the Collegians U18 1965-1966 reunion in 2015.

Broncos pair will join in Collegians celebrations

Shane Warne reveals the problem with his ‘big balls’

SHANE Warne’s balls are famous. He had a leg-break, a wrong-un, a top-spinner, a slider and a flipper. But other ball have caused the Poms grief

Big Little Lies star now Young Sheldon

Big Little Lies star Iain Armitage stars as Young Sheldon.

HE STOLE our hearts in Big Little Lies, now he's set to do it again.

The genius of Einstein: Rush’s theory of relativity

Geoffrey Rush stars as Albert Einstein in the TV series Genius.

Oscar winner nearly had to turn down the role of a lifetime.

What's on the big screen this week

Charlie Hunnam in a scene from King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.

AUSSIE films up against King Arthur and the John Wick sequel.

Tough as nails: Prison Break star's close call

Dominic Purcell stars in the return of the TV series Prison Break.

An on-set stunt goes horribly wrong for Dominic Purcell.

Don’t Tell: Why every parent should see this movie

Gyton Grantley in a scene from the movie Don't Tell.

The case that gave child sex abuse victims a voice

MOVIE REVIEW: John Wick 2 is a beautifully violent mess

Keanu Reeves in a scene from the movie John Wick: Chapter 2.

Second time gets a bit better for Keanu Reeve's crim-turned-hero.

Unit Near Medical Centre

Warwick 4370

Unit 3 2 1 Was $250,000 ...

Was $250,000 - Open to OFFERS !! Owner says SELL!! Three (3) bedroom Townhouse unit within walking distance of the Warwick CBD that has been designed to utilise...

Close to Racecourse

56 Rose Street, Warwick 4370

Rural 2 1 1 Owner wants offers...

OWNER WANTS OFFERS OVER $225,000 ... Freshly painted inside and out, new carpet and vinyl and new fencing around air conditioned 2 bedroom block house on 2821 m...

Executive with Extras

18 Doncaster Drive, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 4 2 5 $ 450,000

Executive Brick and Tile four bedroom air conditioned home in the elite Griffith Estate. The master bedroom has an en suite and walk in robe. All other bedrooms...

Family Matters

21 Newby Street, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 4 2 10 $ 410,000

Ranch Style home on 2 ac fenced into paddocks has been set up throughout the home and grounds with conversation nooks to cater for the needs of extended family...

Great Value Brick and Tile

5 Jabrili Court, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $289,000

Exceptional value this 4 bedroom brick and tile home situated in sought after area close to the golf course, schools and the CBD. Features 4 built-in bedrooms...

Land Close to CBD

5 Wantley Street, Warwick 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $98,000

Vacant land * Level block * fenced 776sm * all town facilities available * bitumen frontage * walk to main street * well worth inspection * ready to build * agent...

Quality Home on Two Acres

8 Condavale Drive, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 4 3 3 $650,000

Reduced - owners keen to sell - 4 bedrooms ensuite off main & spacious double entry walk through robe* two way bathroom between two other bedrooms* media room...

Country Residence

6 Glengallan Street, Hendon 4362

House 3 1 1 $ 225,000

Built 7 years ago is this air conditioned 3 bedroom hardiplank home on 1922 m at Hendon with 5,000 gallons of rain water tanks. Full length windows and doors have...

Good Return for Investors

23 Wattle Avenue, Warwick 4370

Unit 3 3 3 $ 330,000

ATTENTION INVESTORS ... Situated only a few blocks from the CBD and down from the hospital is a set of 3 units with long term tenants. Currently :- 2 units X...

Swan Creek - Lifestyle with Income

Lot 7 Don Bartley Road, Swan Creek 4370

Rural 3 2 8 $575000

On offer is a custom designed open plan home with large bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, wrapped by verandahs on two sides, built to catch the breeze and take advantage...

Toowoomba's housing sales start to decline

A colonial property at 9 Campbell St, East Toowoomba is on the market.

Housing market transactions decline but prices about same

Property investors can bank on Buderim

Retail property in prime precinct has two major tenants in place

Buy a business for less than $400,000

Springfield Lakes Night Owl is now for sale.

Springfield Lakes convenience store for sale

Property tycoon hits back at critics after coffee comments

Property developer Tim Gurner said buying his first investment were the darkest days of his life.Source:News Corp Australia

Tim Gurner hit back at the response to his controversial comments

Rural Gladstone region property sells at auction for $15 million

LONG HISTORY: Galloway Plains, a cattle grazing property west of Calliope, sold at auction for $15 million.

Galloway Plains sells to Neill-Ballantine family.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!