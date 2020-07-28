BOWLER UP: Warwick club gets new competitive edge

BOWLS: A new match format and booming social circuit is setting one Warwick lawn bowls stead in good stead for their upcoming competitive season.

Bringing some variety to the Southern Downs Bowls Club’s Saturday game, the “Clark’s Crazy Bowls Competition” sees players take on new teammates and opponents each week.

Games director Clark Davidson said even though the club’s members have only been back on the green for a few weeks, the new format had renewed interest in the community’s game.

“Any other time, you play the one game of 24 rounds against the same opposition, whereas with this one you’re playing three different oppositions for eight rounds each,” Davidson said.

“So, it’s a bit more variety and it seems to spread around a bit, so you don’t know who you’re going to play with or against next week.

“Everyone’s happy with it and they’re keen to come and play, and we’re getting better numbers than we usually do on social days.”

Joe Torissi and Thea Francis celebrate last week’s win at the Southern Downs Bowls Club’s “Clark’s Crazy Bowls Competition”. Picture: contributed

The club will get their competitive season underway in a matter of weeks, with their Turkey Triples contest on August 12 and the Frank O’Mara Memorial Shield on August 16.

Club PR officer Geoff Davis said the return of the competitive season, combined with the gradual comeback of post-game drinks and socialising, had already brought interest from across the region.

“We haven’t taken nominations yet (for August competitions), but there’ll almost definitely be Warwick clubs, Tannymorel, Stanthorpe, The Summit, Clifton, and Killarney,” Davis said. “Originally, we weren’t able to even have anything at the clubhouse when we first got back to it – now, it’s great to get back in the clubhouse and have a drink.

“We’re also always looking for new members, at any level. Even though it’s an easy game, it takes a lot of skill and practice to do well, and it can be very rewarding.”