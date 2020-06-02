Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FIGHT BACK ONL Jake Wyllie (centre) will fight at Smithy’s TGW Gym on July 11 - his first professional fight.
FIGHT BACK ONL Jake Wyllie (centre) will fight at Smithy’s TGW Gym on July 11 - his first professional fight.
Sport

Boxer punches through adversity to get career start

Emily Clooney
2nd Jun 2020 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BOXING: The stage has been set and a date decided for Warwick boxer Jake Wyllie to take to the ring in his professional debut.

The 20-year-old will fight on the undercard of Steven Spark and Mick Whitehead on July 11 – a fight that will be attended by limited spectators however will be broadcast around the world.

Wise beyond his years, Wyllie will use the motivation of tight coronavirus restrictions to spur him on during the fight.

“It’s going to be different – I’ve not fought in front of a limited number of people,” Wyllie said.

“It’s adapting to different times and I know what I’m in there for.

“People can’t fight for me.”

The extra nine weeks has given Wyllie and trainer Damian Lawler more time to prepare for the fight, continuing to develop and work on fitness and skills.

“I haven’t been able to spar at all, so leading into this fight it’s been different not to have those rounds in place,” Wyllie said.

“But the replacement of sparring has just been with a lot of boxing pads; doing 12 to 15 three-minute rounds on the pads per day.

“It’s the same sort of thing with the hand eye-coordination and footwork but you just don’t get the punch.”

Wyllie credits his “tight night” team for keeping him motivated through the boxing hiatus, with no pressures or responsibilities falling on the young boxer.

With a little over five weeks until Wyllie’s debut, an opposition is yet to be locked down for the fight.

“I still don’t have an opponent which is stressful for us all,” he said.

“We’ve been trying for over 10 weeks. We didn’t have anyone booked in for May 9 and no one has offered at this stage.

“My first fight not be in Toowoomba at this stage, it might have to be in Brisbane or the Gold Coast.”

While virus restrictions begin to ease, the time out of the ring has reconfirmed Wyllie’s love for the sport.

“It’s sort of a good thing because when you get to climb the ranks and more opportunities happen, not everything goes your way,” he said.

“It has helped me because maybe not everything will go to plan all the time.

“When I do make a statement, it will be bigger and better.”

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Killarney father pays heartfelt tribute to late son

        premium_icon Killarney father pays heartfelt tribute to late son

        Community Family builds farming venture with son’s name and memory.

        Southern Downs egg industry heads towards zero carbon future

        premium_icon Southern Downs egg industry heads towards zero carbon future

        News Australian’s consume on average 60 kilos of eggs per person per year, and now the...

        ‘Fill up now’: Petrol prices expected to climb

        premium_icon ‘Fill up now’: Petrol prices expected to climb

        News Motorists across the region are encouraged to act quickly if they want to save...

        Abattoir expansion to turn ‘worthless’ waste into jobs

        premium_icon Abattoir expansion to turn ‘worthless’ waste into jobs

        News State funding gives Yangan operation wings to kickstart project