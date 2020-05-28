Boxing Club sets sights on imminent return

BOXING ON: Warwick Boxing Club will reopen to members on June 15, which will be the first time most will have seen the recently renovated facility.

BOXING ON: Warwick Boxing Club will reopen to members on June 15, which will be the first time most will have seen the recently renovated facility.

BOXING: The prayers of Warwick Boxing Club members have been answered, with the club set to reopen their doors on June 15.

It’s been a long nine weeks for club members, who have been unable to tap into the physical and social benefits of the club provides.

Club president Mick Gaffney said extra measures would have to be put in place to ensure members maintained social distancing and hygiene practices.

“People will be working in certain areas and we’ll have to change the lessons to suit the cliental,” he said.

“We’ve got plenty of space to cover it too.

“We’re just hoping most of the members will be able to come back because most of them have been crying out for it.”

Members will be limited to one person per bag rather than two and will be required to bring their own gloves as part of hygiene measures.

Despite members not getting any action from the club for over two months, Gaffney said the time was well used to complete much needed restorations.

“Coronavirus was in one way a blessing for us, because we were able to get in and finish work while no one was working out,” he said.

“We’ve had the exterior walls and the roof of the old part redone, and the internal ceiling redone too.

“The whole building has been insulated, so when it comes to summer and even in winter, it’ll hopefully be a lot better.

“Everything has a silver lining.”

With junior and senior classes set to return on the Monday, Gaffney said the social return of exercise was as important as the physical.

“I think a lot of people have (missed it); a lot of people enjoy going to it because we get on together and it’s a bit of fun,” he said.

“That’s wat people enjoy doing and you’re getting fit as well.”