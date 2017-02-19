28°
News

Boxing one of major hits at 2017 Clifton Show

Gerard Walsh | 19th Feb 2017 1:00 PM
Plenty of people were at the Clifton Show over the past three days supporting everything from the pavilion to sideshow alley and the boxing tent.
Plenty of people were at the Clifton Show over the past three days supporting everything from the pavilion to sideshow alley and the boxing tent. Sonja Koremans

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AFTER 37 years, boxing returned to the Clifton Show and it was a big hit, according to Clifton Show Society president Haydn O'Leary.

"The Fred Brophy Boxing Tent was a major hit after it was re-introduced at the show after a 37-year break,” he said.

"A few locals had a go and went well, especially Jack McAntee. Fred brought seven boxers to the show.

"We also had carriage classes on Saturday for the first time in recent years and they were well received by the crowd.”

Mr O'Leary said he was pleased with the night programs, especially Saturday night.

"We had a lot more wool this year and it was good quality but cattle numbers were back,” Mr O'Leary said.

"The crowd was back on recent years due to the heat and dry weather.

The show finishes this afternoon with the major Sunday action being horse classes.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  clifton clifton show fred brophy's boxing tent show warwick

Drink where the cool kids do this summer

MAKE yourself visible where all the cool cats are drinking this summer with these new Brisbane bars:

Discover Brisbane’s laneway gems

Brisbane's laneways will surprise you.

NOT all of Brisbane City is as it seems…

Top five things to experience this summer in Brisbane

Tangalooma is amazing if you're keen for a dive, kayak or swim.

THIS summer get out and explore your capital city.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Science Festival seriously awesome

Don't miss the World Science Festival Brisbane!

CALLING everyone who wants to see something totally cool.

Is Brisbane the new arts and culture capital?

Check out GOMA's latest exhibition - it's all about hair! GOMA 10 Ambassador Patience Hodgson visits Nervescape V 2016 by Icelandic artist Hrafnhildur Arnardóttir (aka Shoplifter), commissioned for ‘Sugar Spin: you, me, art and everything’ at the Gallery of Modern Art, Brisbane. Photograph: Natasha Harth, QAGOMA

THE rest of the world should be envious of this line-up!

Boxing one of major hits at 2017 Clifton Show

Boxing one of major hits at 2017 Clifton Show

Clifton boxer mixes it with Fred's men at local show as boxing returns after 37 years

Severe storms could hit Warwick later in the day

More rain is predicted for the Southern Downs.

Third day with some rainfall likely on the Southern Downs

Police called to brawl in Warwick CBD

A fight reportedly broke out between two men in the Warwick CBD this morning.

Police called after fight in the Warwick CBD

Caring qualities recognised between calculations

Corey Keable has won an award for his caring capabilities in his role as the Darling Downs Hospital and Health Service southern cluster assistant business manager.

Business manager rewarded for his help in providing patient care

Local Partners

A selfless nan's plea for a helping hand

A GRANDMOTHER caring for her five young grandchildren is struggling after her seven-seater vehicle broke down and proved too expensive to fix.

Harvey Norman franchisees bow out

FRESH START: Alfred and Lily Duggan will leave Harvey Norman Furniture to enjoy semi-retirement.

Popular franchisees hang up their sales caps

Drags will pit mates against each other

Racer Andrew Lange.

Drag racing on today at Warwick Dragway

Cowboys will blood new players in tonight's game

Paul Cantwell passes for the Cowboys in last season's grand final. He will wear No7 tonight.

Warwick at home to Aspley in footy in season opener

Olympian to join Warwick team for Condy Super 9 carnival

Peter Rutledge and Olympic medallist Grant Smith (orange cap) will play for The Hackers.

Olympic player will be in Warwick for weekend veterans hockey

Star Wars: The Last Jedi mystery already solved

A KEY mystery surrounding the title of episode eight in the Star Wars franchise has just been solved.

Kids' game "full of f**king paedophiles" according to dad

A mortified dad has expressed serious concerns over an online game

Lisa Marie Presley's ex caught with child pics: court

Lisa Marie Presley, at right, and her husband, Michael Lockwood back in 2010. FILE

Lisa Marie, 49, claimed she was left “sick to her stomach”

Robert Irwin introduces Jimmy Fallon to wild guests

Robert Irwin introduces Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon to a cuddly sloth.

ROBERT Irwin continues Steve's legacy.

How Stay at Home Mum blogger Jody Allen struck it big

Jody Allen and Walt Collins will co-host the Seven Network's Stay at Home Mum television series from April.

Jody Allen's star continues to rise at incredible speed

Director says he should have punched Ewan McGregor

Actor Ewan McGregor.

Director says he should have punched Ewan McGregor

Roxy shares "single girl” issues

Roxy Jacenko.

Roxy Jacenko shares her "single girl” issues

Good Return for Investors

23 Wattle Avenue, Warwick 4370

Unit 3 3 3 $ 320,000

ATTENTION INVESTORS ... Situated only a few blocks from the CBD and down from the hospital is a set of 3 units with long term tenants. Currently :- 2 units X...

Spacious Family Home

9 William Craig Drive, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 6 2 4 $399,999

This spacious home was built with generous proportions to suit all the family. Open plan airconditioned kitchen and living opens to a large cover entertainment...

Land with Shed

Maryvale 4370

Residential Land MARYVALE - 25 minutes East of Warwick on the way to Brisbane ... $99,000

MARYVALE - 25 minutes East of Warwick on the way to Brisbane (90 mins) and the Gold Coast (2 hrs). At the top of the Great Dividing Range near Cunningham's Gap...

Mountains All Around

Maryvale 4370

Residential Land MARYVALE - Check out the views in this lovely township which has ... $59,000

MARYVALE - Check out the views in this lovely township which has a school, hotel, community centre and more. Nestled at the top of the Great Dividing Range just in...

Adjoining Blocks

Maryvale 4370

Residential Land Value for Money! MARYVALE Ready to build - side by side are ... $45,000

Value for Money! MARYVALE Ready to build - side by side are 2 x 2023 m lots with fantastic elevated views of the Great Dividing Range and the township of...

Leyburn Land

Leyburn 4365

Residential Land Affordable for the budget conscious - here is a half acre, high ... $25,000

Affordable for the budget conscious - here is a half acre, high and dry in the historic township of Leyburn. School, shops, Hotel Police Station and Post Office...

Mt Tabor Acreage

Mount Tabor 4370

Residential Land Breathtaking views of the Great Dividing Range in one of the prestige ... $140,000

Breathtaking views of the Great Dividing Range in one of the prestige areas of Warwick. Mt Tabor is an elite estate overlooking Warwick and surrounds. Over 1...

In the Middle

Hendon 4362

Residential Land Conveniently located, HENDON is an affordable village between Warwick and Allora. In ... $50,000

Conveniently located, HENDON is an affordable village between Warwick and Allora. In the middle of the district to use as an escape to build your getaway is this...

5 Acres - Town Water, Power and Phone

Pratten 4370

Residential Land PRATTEN - Situated on a corner this 5 acre block has town ... $105,000

PRATTEN - Situated on a corner this 5 acre block has town water, power and phone available. Opportunity to own affordable acreage in a town area is rare, take...

Cheap Land !!!

Pratten 4370

Residential Land Affordable land to build your dream home with space for animals and ... $65,000

Affordable land to build your dream home with space for animals and pets. On sealed roads, 1 Acre blocks priced at $65,000 with town water, power and phone. ...

What $11.9m can get you on Coast's most exclusive street

29-31 Wyuna Drive Noosaville Qld 4566

This is what a cool $11.9m can get you

How a first home buyer built house with no deposit

NEARLY THERE: Construction on the first house to home orphans at Umoja began in January. Photo Contributed

His home will be completed later this year.

$6.3 billion project to drive population boom

BIG IDEAS: Artist's impression of the new 10,000-unit complex to be constructed at Springfield Central.

Driverless trains could take thousands to and fro from Springfield

Company collapse: Boss goes to Vegas, staff lose thousands

Last chance for staff to lodge their claims

Mining giant execs could sun themselves on region's island

OFFERS INVITED: Potential buyers are showing interest in Camp Island, off the coast of Bowen.

The vendors are hoping for at least $2m for the island.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!