Boxing one of major hits at 2017 Clifton Show

Plenty of people were at the Clifton Show over the past three days supporting everything from the pavilion to sideshow alley and the boxing tent.

AFTER 37 years, boxing returned to the Clifton Show and it was a big hit, according to Clifton Show Society president Haydn O'Leary.

"The Fred Brophy Boxing Tent was a major hit after it was re-introduced at the show after a 37-year break,” he said.

"A few locals had a go and went well, especially Jack McAntee. Fred brought seven boxers to the show.

"We also had carriage classes on Saturday for the first time in recent years and they were well received by the crowd.”

Mr O'Leary said he was pleased with the night programs, especially Saturday night.

"We had a lot more wool this year and it was good quality but cattle numbers were back,” Mr O'Leary said.

"The crowd was back on recent years due to the heat and dry weather.

The show finishes this afternoon with the major Sunday action being horse classes.