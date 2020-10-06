Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Boy, 16, killed in horror rollover near Toowoomba

6th Oct 2020 5:34 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 16-year-old boy has died after the vehicle he was travelling in left the road and rolled several times near Toowoomba overnight.

The crash happened about 10.30pm Monday on Dalby Cecil Plains Rd near Cecil Plains.

The boy died at the scene.

The other occupants of the vehicle, an 18-year-old female driver, a 19-year-old male passenger and a 16-year-old female passenger sustained non life-threatening injuries.

Forensic Crash investigations are continuing.

Originally published as Boy, 16, killed in horror rollover near Toowoomba

More Stories

cecil plains crash rollover toowoomba

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Leaders’ minor disagreement ahead of ‘nasty’ campaign

        Premium Content Leaders’ minor disagreement ahead of ‘nasty’ campaign

        Politics Queenslanders have been implored not to waste their vote on a “disastrous” minority government.

        • 6th Oct 2020 5:03 AM
        Tax cuts: How much you’ll get from Federal Budget

        Premium Content Tax cuts: How much you’ll get from Federal Budget

        News Tax cuts to be brought forward in historic budget

        QLD DECIDES: The side poised for victory in 2020 election

        Premium Content QLD DECIDES: The side poised for victory in 2020 election

        Politics One side would emerge a clear winner if the election was held today

        Son’s search inspired by the father he never knew

        Premium Content Son’s search inspired by the father he never knew

        News A distinctive EH Holden could the key to unlocking this man’s lost family history.