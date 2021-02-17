Menu
The boy was taken to hospital with fractures to his leg. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard
News

Boy falls 5 storeys from rooftop

by Erin Lyons
17th Feb 2021 5:37 AM

Detectives are trying to piece together how a young boy fell from a five-storey rooftop in Sydney's inner suburbs.

Emergency services were called to an apartment block on Botany Road in Waterloo about 3.30pm Tuesday where they found an 11-year-old boy suffering leg injuries "consistent with a fall".

He was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital with fractures to his leg.

Police said his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

A crime scene has been set up and an investigation is underway.

The incident is not being treated as suspicious.

Originally published as Boy falls 5 storeys from rooftop

