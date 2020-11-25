Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Forensic Crash Unit are on the scene of a serious crash at King St, Caboolture.
The Forensic Crash Unit are on the scene of a serious crash at King St, Caboolture.
News

Boy fights for life after hit by tyre

by Danielle O’Neal
25th Nov 2020 7:28 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A boy has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was reportedly hit by a tyre in Caboolture.

Emergency services were called to reports of a pedestrian and vehicle incident on King St about 4.30pm.

Early reports indicate the boy was struck by a tyre that has been flung from a vehicle travelling down the street.

The boy has been taken to Queensland Children's Hospital in a critical condition.

King St has been blocked from Beerburrum Rd with diversions in place.

The Forensic Crash Unit is on scene investigating.

King Street is the major thoroughfare road in Caboolture.

The incident occurred outside of the Caboolture Square shopping centre.

The car involved was a blue utility.

More to come.

Originally published as Boy fights for life after hit by tyre

children editors picks emergency injuries

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Beyond devastated’: Tight-knit community rallies aid

        Premium Content ‘Beyond devastated’: Tight-knit community rallies aid

        News Several fundraisers have been started following the Wyaralong Dam tragedy. HERE’S HOW YOU CAN HELP:

        VOTE NOW: Warwick’s top teacher

        Premium Content VOTE NOW: Warwick’s top teacher

        Education Warwick teachers have always gone the extra mile, and now it’s time to give back.

        ‘OVER THE MOON’: Warwick family’s Christmas reunion

        Premium Content ‘OVER THE MOON’: Warwick family’s Christmas reunion

        News Plane tickets have been booked and travel sites overwhelmed as residents welcome...

        Rescue chopper called to crash near Stanthorpe

        Premium Content Rescue chopper called to crash near Stanthorpe

        Breaking A man is expected to be flown to hospital.